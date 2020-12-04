CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Is Incoming: When Can You Play And Is Your PC Ready?
In a tweet posted yesterday, the team behind Cyberpunk 2077 shared when exactly people would get access to the much-anticipated game. If users are on PC or Google’s Stadia, they will get access on December 10th at 12 AM GMT. In that same tweet, CD Projekt Red did the legwork of converting the times around the world. For example, the U.S. east coast will be able to play on December 9th at 7 PM EST. If you are not on the east coast, take a look at the map and see when you will be able to play below:
The wait is almost over!— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020
If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings.
For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1
For the PC gamers looking to get Cyberpunk 2077 when it drops, you need to be sure you are ready. CD Projekt Red updated the recommended specs for the game in late November, which you can see in their tweet. According to the spec sheet, you will also need 70GB of room for the game, so make sure your SSDs are cleaned out for the best experience.
You asked, we deliver!— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 20, 2020
Check out the >>UPDATED<< system requirements for #Cyberpunk2077!
Below you'll find recommended configurations for 1080p low, 1080p high, 1440p ultra and 4K ultra settings, as well as ray tracing setups! pic.twitter.com/kzXhEbiuHE