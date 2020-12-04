CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdFriday, December 04, 2020, 01:52 PM EDT

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Is Incoming: When Can You Play And Is Your PC Ready?

We are only days away from the launch of CD Projekt Red’s blockbuster game this year, Cyberpunk 2077. For many, it will be launching on December 10th, but for a select few, it will be launching on December 9th for PC and Google Stadia players. Are you ready to enter Night City?

In a tweet posted yesterday, the team behind Cyberpunk 2077 shared when exactly people would get access to the much-anticipated game. If users are on PC or Google’s Stadia, they will get access on December 10th at 12 AM GMT. In that same tweet, CD Projekt Red did the legwork of converting the times around the world. For example, the U.S. east coast will be able to play on December 9th at 7 PM EST. If you are not on the east coast, take a look at the map and see when you will be able to play below:
Moreover, some gamers will also be able to preload Cyberpunk 2077 on December 7th at 12 PM CET on GOG and 5 PM CET on Steam and the Epic Store. Why they used two different timezones on the same map we will never know, but CET is just an hour ahead of GMT, so you can do the math with the map that is provided. Overall, the only disappointing fact is that console gamers are being left out, as they will get access to Cyberpunk 2077 at midnight local time. Furthermore, Xbox gamers will be able to preload their game at 5 PM CET on December 3rd, while PlayStation will get to preload on December 9th. Ultimately, everyone will have access to the game at roughly the same time, so it should not be the end of the world.

For the PC gamers looking to get Cyberpunk 2077 when it drops, you need to be sure you are ready. CD Projekt Red updated the recommended specs for the game in late November, which you can see in their tweet. According to the spec sheet, you will also need 70GB of room for the game, so make sure your SSDs are cleaned out for the best experience.
People have been waiting a long time for Cyberpunk 2077, and it looks like there will be no more delays. Now with roughly six days to go, sound off how excited you are and if you are ready for Cyberpunk 2077 in the comments below.

Tags:  Gaming, pc-gaming, cd-projekt-red, cyberpunk-2077

