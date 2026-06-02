Google Pixel Watch 5 Prototype Found On Ocean Floor In Bizarre Leak
In a post on social media platform X, Pitchford shared images of a watch that he says a friend of his found while on a scuba diving excursion in the Caribbean island of St. Martin. One of the photos, which is of the back of the device, shows that it’s labeled as a Google Pixel Watch 5. Because the watch hasn’t even been announced yet his friend thought it best to pass it along to Pitchford, thinking he might know someone in the tech industry.
Besides getting an early look at the design of the watch and learning that it’ll be available in a 45mm size similar to the Pixel Watch 4, the pictures shared by Pitchford also reveal some of the features Pixel Watch fans can look forward to. Some of the markings found on the backside of the watch include an IP68 rating, UWB chip, pulse sensor, heart rate sensor, SpO2 (blood oxygen) sensor, and skin temperature sensor.
It’s likely deflating for the marketing team at Google for this information to make its way to consumers before the company is ready to make a splashy announcement, but there are still some key details that haven’t been revealed. The Pixel Watch 5 is rumored to be utilizing a new chip made by Google itself, which could garner the device attention during the official unveiling, especially if it brings new features along with it.
At least Pitchford will be able to reunite the watch with its owner, sharing that “thanks to the magic of the internet, I am now in touch with the owner and we’ve arranged for its return. If you find something that isn’t yours, pay it forward and try to return it to its rightful owner.”