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Google Pixel Watch 5 Prototype Found On Ocean Floor In Bizarre Leak

by Alan VelascoTuesday, June 02, 2026, 11:02 AM EDT
randy pitchford google pixel 5 hero
Leaks of unannounced products are nothing new, with hardware makers finding it almost impossible to keep upcoming devices under wraps. The latest casualty comes by way of a completely unexpected source as CEO of video game studio Gearbox, Randy Pitchford, appears to have outed Google’s Pixel Watch 5 months before it’s officially unveiled.

In a post on social media platform X, Pitchford shared images of a watch that he says a friend of his found while on a scuba diving excursion in the Caribbean island of St. Martin. One of the photos, which is of the back of the device, shows that it’s labeled as a Google Pixel Watch 5. Because the watch hasn’t even been announced yet his friend thought it best to pass it along to Pitchford, thinking he might know someone in the tech industry.

randy pitchford google pixel 5 body
Images by Randy Pitchford.

Besides getting an early look at the design of the watch and learning that it’ll be available in a 45mm size similar to the Pixel Watch 4, the pictures shared by Pitchford also reveal some of the features Pixel Watch fans can look forward to. Some of the markings found on the backside of the watch include an IP68 rating, UWB chip, pulse sensor, heart rate sensor, SpO2 (blood oxygen) sensor, and skin temperature sensor.

It’s likely deflating for the marketing team at Google for this information to make its way to consumers before the company is ready to make a splashy announcement, but there are still some key details that haven’t been revealed. The Pixel Watch 5 is rumored to be utilizing a new chip made by Google itself, which could garner the device attention during the official unveiling, especially if it brings new features along with it.

At least Pitchford will be able to reunite the watch with its owner, sharing that “thanks to the magic of the internet, I am now in touch with the owner and we’ve arranged for its return. If you find something that isn’t yours, pay it forward and try to return it to its rightful owner.”
Tags:  Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel watch, pixel watch 5
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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