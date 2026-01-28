CATEGORIES
home News

Google Accidentally Leaks Secret Android Desktop OS User Interface

by Aaron LeongWednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:16 AM EDT
hero hp cb
Google just might've (inadvertently) revealed the first look at its ambitious Android for PC project, bringing the long-awaited unification of ChromeOS and Android to desktop closer to reality.


The leak (as spotted by our friends at 9to5Google) originated from a bug report on the Chromium Issue Tracker, which contained two screen recordings of a laptop running an internal build of Aluminium OS, which is Android's desktop variant. Even though the issue thread has since been restricted, the footage shows an HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook running a hybrid interface that leans heavily into Android 16 aesthetics. The system is internally referred to as ALOS, a codename that enthusiasts have been tracking for months as the potential successor to Google’s long-standing laptop software.

In the video, the UI features a significantly taller status bar at the top, optimized for larger displays, and includes familiar Android indicators for Wi-Fi, battery, and notifications. The presence of a dedicated Gemini icon suggests that Google’s AI assistant will be baked directly into the desktop experience. The bottom taskbar has a centered Start/Launcher button, mirroring Windows 11, while the mouse cursor has been updated with a subtle tail effect to improve visibility on high-resolution screens.

al os beta
Credit: 9to5Google

The leaked videos also provide a glimpse into the platform's multitasking capabilities whereby the laptop is shown running multiple Google Chrome windows smoothly, in split-screen mode. Notably, the Android version of Chrome in this build includes an Extensions button, a feature normally meant for desktop versions of the browser. 

Industry experts believe this shift is part of a broader strategy to leverage Android’s massive global market share (currently hovering around 70%) to challenge the dominance of Windows and macOS. By merging the two platforms, Google can offer a seamless hand off between mobile devices and laptops (just like ChromeOS), creating a one OS to rule them all type of ecosystem. 

While the leak was likely a mistake by a developer testing a fix for Incognito mode, the polish of the recorded interface suggests the software is far beyond the conceptual stage and could effectively confirm that 2026 will be the year of the Android PC. This lines up with running reports of Google and Qualcomm partnering up to launch a new generation of Android-powered PCs later in the year. 
Tags:  ChromeOS, Chromebook, (nasdaq:goog), android-os
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment