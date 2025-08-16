Google Pixel 9 Just Dropped To Its Lowest Price Ever, 38% Off Ahead Of Pixel 10 Launch





Google is getting ready to introduce its Pixel 10 series in just a few days, but in the meantime, you can find some big discounts on the company's current generation Pixel 9 family. In some cases, we're talking about all-time low prices. This is pretty typically when a new product launch looms, and if you're looking to stretch your dollar, now is the time to shop.





Google's Pixel 9 (128GB) in Wintergreen, which is on sale for $499 at Amazon (38% off). That's a not-insignificant $200 savings over the MSRP. And yes, it's about to become a previous generation device, but it's still a capable handset (see our One of the biggest discounts applies to, which is on sale for. That's a not-insignificant $200 savings over the MSRP. And yes, it's about to become a previous generation device, but it's still a capable handset (see our Pixel 9 series review ) with a better value proposition than ever before.





The Pixel 9 sports a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 2424x1080 resolution and 60-120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Google's Tensor G4 silicon. It also sports 12GB of RAM and, as it applies to this deal, 128GB of built-in storage.





There's a 10.9-megapixel camera on the front. Around back, you'll find a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 48MP ultrawide shooter with macro focus. Other notable specs include Wi-Fi 7 support and a 4,700mAh battery.





The only caveat here is that the Wintergreen model is the only one priced this low. However, the other color options are on sale too, along with some of the 256GB variants...