Google Pixel 9 Just Dropped To Its Lowest Price Ever, 38% Off Ahead Of Pixel 10 Launch

by Paul LillySaturday, August 16, 2025, 11:16 AM EDT
Top half shots of the front and back (renders) of the Google Pixel 9 in Wintergreen.
Google is getting ready to introduce its Pixel 10 series in just a few days, but in the meantime, you can find some big discounts on the company's current generation Pixel 9 family. In some cases, we're talking about all-time low prices. This is pretty typically when a new product launch looms, and if you're looking to stretch your dollar, now is the time to shop.

One of the biggest discounts applies to Google's Pixel 9 (128GB) in Wintergreen, which is on sale for $499 at Amazon (38% off). That's a not-insignificant $200 savings over the MSRP. And yes, it's about to become a previous generation device, but it's still a capable handset (see our Pixel 9 series review) with a better value proposition than ever before.

The Pixel 9 sports a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 2424x1080 resolution and 60-120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Google's Tensor G4 silicon. It also sports 12GB of RAM and, as it applies to this deal, 128GB of built-in storage.

There's a 10.9-megapixel camera on the front. Around back, you'll find a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 48MP ultrawide shooter with macro focus. Other notable specs include Wi-Fi 7 support and a 4,700mAh battery.

The only caveat here is that the Wintergreen model is the only one priced this low. However, the other color options are on sale too, along with some of the 256GB variants...
Those are some big discounts, but if you prefer a folding phone instead, you're still in luck.

Holding an unfolded Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold (256GB) is on sale for $1,199 at Amazon (33% off). That's a massive $600 savings over MSRP. Yes, Google is expected to unveil a Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its upcoming hardware event, but you won't be able to touch one at same price discounted price point as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

We reviewed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and ended up giving it our coveted Editor's Choice award for its combination of a premium design, beautiful displays, excellent cameras, and outstanding software. To recap the specs, though, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold sports an 8-inch AMOLED display with a 2152x2076 resolution and 1-120Hz refresh rate, along with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 2424x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The same Tensor G4 chip powers Google's current generation foldable, along with 16GB of RAM. As for the camera arrangement, there are 10MP shooters on the inner and outer displays (one each), while the back houses a 48MP main sensor with laser autofocus, a 10.5MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.MP periscope telephoto lens.

Here are some more Pixel 9 series deals...

Closeup rear angled renders of the Pixel 9a in various colorways.
Tags:  deals, Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 9 pro, pixel 9, pixel 9 pro xl
