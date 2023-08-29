CATEGORIES
home News

Google Pixel 8 Might Adopt An iPhone-Like Support Strategy For OS Updates

by Aaron LeongTuesday, August 29, 2023, 12:06 PM EDT
hero Pixel%208
Beginning with the Pixel 8, Google is reportedly going to out-do Samsung for major OS updates, thus extending the lifespan of its Tensor-powered phones. It has been a long time coming and could finally bring it on par with Apple's end-of-life (EOL) support policy.

Presently, Google's software update policy dictates that Tensor-based phones from the 2021 Pixel 6 to the current Pixel Fold are eligible for three OS updates and five years-worth of security patches. Samsung has out-Googled Google at the update game with its Galaxy phones. The Korean company follows a four-year OS and five-year security update cycle. Samsung's new policy started with the S21, S22, and Flip3/Fold3 last year.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Mountain View wants to reclaim that bragging right, and at least match Apple's 5-year OS update record, by changing its OS update policy, starting with the Pixel 8 series. We think possessing full control and oversight over development of the custom-built Tensor SoC that powers its latest Pixel devices has given Google greater confidence in granting extended software support.

tensor

While Google could now match Apple's OS-update duration of five years, it still pales in comparison to iOS security updates, where even the iPhone 6S and 7 are still receiving them—that's nearly eight years later!

Of course, it's still too early to say if and how Google will try to get out of Apple's shadow, but with subsequent Tensor SoCs moving away from being semi-custom Samsung Exynos chipsets to fully-custom Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) versions, it's possible that we might even see longer EOL support, including extended security patches.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are expected to drop around October 2023, with Tensor G3 delivering improved CPU and GPU performance, a rumored ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and significant upgrades to the camera package (especially the Pro model).
Tags:  Android, (nasdaq:goog), google pixel, tensor
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment