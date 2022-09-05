This Is Allegedly The New Google Pixel 7 Pro Being Unboxed





A new smartphone unboxing video has recently surfaced on social media. The exciting thing about this particular video is that it appears to feature the new Google Pixel 7 Pro —a device which hasn’t yet been officially launched. Smartphone enthusiasts will have to wait until October , for Google’s Fall Event, before the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch and are subsequently unboxed and reviewed by a swathe of websites and YouTubers holding back and honoring NDAs.





If you watch the video, and we have grabbed some stills for your consideration, you will see a device which is very similar in appearance to Google’s official Pixel 7 Pro renders from (nearly) all angles. It is taken out of its box, where it is nestled screen-down. You can get a pretty clear view of the new camera hump, with its sleeker edge-to-edge visor-style implementation.











Next, the phone is flipped over to reveal the screen. Some protective card is removed from the display, and then the handler turns it on. As a brand-new flagship, it quickly runs through the boot process, with a colorful Pixel logo spinning away to take you to the ‘Welcome to your Pixel’ first-time setup wizard. The video ends with the camera operator panning upwards to the logo of the Facebook based channel which has provided this purported sneak peek, Gadgetfull BD , which is also a technology store based in Bangladesh.



