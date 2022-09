Google Follows Growing Trend To Move Pixel 7 Manufacturing Out Of China

The fall release of Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is drawing near, with the launch date purportedly set for October 6. Once consumers get their hands on these devices, they may notice a label on the back of the box indicating that the phones were manufactured in Vietnam. According to anonymous sources interviewed by The New York Times, Google has a plan in motion to shift manufacturing of its flagship handsets away from China to Vietnam. The sources say that this plan is far enough along that some Pixel 7 devices will be made in Vietnam.Google is apparently expecting up to half of “next year’s high-end Pixel phones” to be made in Vietnam. However, The New York Times doesn’t clarify whether this statement refers to Pixel 7 devices manufactured and shipped in 2023 or the Pixel 8 devices expected to launch next year. Google may also launch a foldable phone in 2023, but the screen and hinge technology necessary for such a device may require that it be manufactured in China where the suppliers of those components reside. Nonetheless, Google looks to be serious about moving its phone manufacturing.