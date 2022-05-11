Google I/O 2022: How To Watch And What To Expect





Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed two months ago that this year's Google I/O event would be coming back live at the Shoreline Ampitheatre, and today is the day it is happening. The annual developer conference is a two-day event (May 11-12) that will be filled with keynotes, hardware announcements, software updates, and more.

Watch The Google I/O 2022 Livestream Right Here

Google I/O 2022 will begin with a keynote discussing how Google is "furthering our mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful." That kicks off today, May 11, at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET). This will be streamed live on Google's YouTube channel (embedded below), so don't worry if you're unable (or unwilling) to attend live.









You can also catch the livestream on the Google I/O 2022 homepage if you prefer, but feel free to stay right here with us—we're showered and smelling fresh this fine Wednesday afternoon. There will also be a developer keynote following the main Google keynote.

Google I/O 2022 Schedule And Agenda For Day 1

This is going to be a busy couple of days for Google. Here's a high level overview of the agenda for Days 1 and 2...