Pixel 5 XL Leak Shows A Key Feature Is Coming Back To Google's Next Android Flagship





The rumors surrounding Google's upcoming Pixel 5 flagship smartphone family have died down in recent weeks, as the phones have been drowned out by the uncertainty surrounding the Pixel 4a . Well, there is some new news coming to us today regarding the Pixel 5 XL, and it has thrown us for a bit of a loop.

Alleged case renders for the Pixel 5 XL have leaked, and they show a device with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which was missing on the current-generation Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. In addition, we see a smaller, trapezoidal notch at the top of the display instead of the circular cut-out destined for the Pixel 4a.

But perhaps the biggest change is the adoption of a rear optical fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone. This is a departure from the 3D Face Unlock technology exclusively used on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. If anything, we would have assumed that Google would have gone with an in-display fingerprint reader instead of the old school optical sensor on the back. However, some people prefer the rear-mounted positioning and reliable optical sensor over the new-fangled in-display alternatives. We should take all of this information with a huge grain of salt, however.





Things are less certain on the hardware front. Given that the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL would represent Google's flagship devices for 2020, it would be easy to assume that they would adopt Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 865, which is mandatorily paired with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem. However, this two-chip solution has pushed Android smartphones to previously unseen pricing levels.

A rumor making the rounds claims that Google will use an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765G SoC with its integrated Snapdragon X52 5G modem to save costs. As a result, the Pixel 5 series wouldn't be able to tangle with the likes of the OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 in outright performance, but would be able to undercut them handily on price.

Barring any delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we should see the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL debut in October.