Pixel 4a XL Poses In New Renders With Dual Cameras, But Will Google Ever Release It?





We're about 99.9% certain that the Pixel 4a will soon be within our reach, but we can't say the same for the Pixel 4a XL , which would have launched alongside the new mid-range smartphone. The Pixel 4a has leaked over and over again, but we've seen little of its larger sibling -- that's because the smartphone was reportedly canceled by the higher ups at Google.

However, new renders are giving us a glimpse at what the Pixel 4a XL would have looked like, and it's a familiar formula to what we've seen from the Pixel 4a leaks. The device would have measured 154.3 x 73.9 x 8.2mm, making it a bit smaller than the preceding Pixel 3a XL (due to the reduced display bezels). The display also shares a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera, like its smaller Pixel 4a sibling.





What's interesting, however, is when you flip the phone over to the back. There's still a square camera pod like the one you'd find on the Pixel 4a (and similar to that of the Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL), but unlike the Pixel 4a, there are actually two cameras here along with the LED flash and microphones. It gives the camera bump a more balanced look than the wasted space found on the Pixel 4a with its single rear camera. It’s not known if the Pixel 4a XL would continue with a standard and telephoto lens like the Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL, or swap out the telephoto lens in favor of a wide-angle option.





When it comes to specs, it’s expected that the Pixel 4a XL would have featured the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Although we don’t know the size of the display, it would most definitely have been larger than the Pixel 4a’s 5.8-inch panel while sporting the same Full HD+ resolution. We’d also expect a larger battery to go along with the phone’s larger frame.

Although the rumormill says that Pixel 4a XL has been sidelined at this time, but we won’t know for certain until the Pixel 4a is [finally] released if this is indeed the case. With that being said, the Pixel 4a is expected to launch with a $349 price tag.