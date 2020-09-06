Vodafone Confirms Google Pixel 5 And Pixel 4a (5G) Late September Launch Date





If you've had your eyes on the non-nonsense competence and value of the Google Pixel 4a , but want a little bit more power and 5G connectivity, then we've got some good news for you. It looks as though the upcoming Pixel 5 flagship and its cheaper Pixel 4a (5G) counterpart might be launching later this month; slightly earlier than then the October timeframe we were originally expecting.

This information comes from wireless carriers Vodafone Germany, which says that both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) will launch on September 25th. This date is also 5 days earlier than what gadget leaker Jon Prosser revealed back on August 19th. Vodafone also says that the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) will only be available in Just Black, while Prosser's sources indicated that the Pixel 5 would also be purchasable in Green.

Pixel 5 on the left, Pixel 4a (5G) on the right.

If either of the above dates are correct, we won't have much longer until we'll be able to lay our hands on Google's first 5G-enabled smartphones. The Pixel 5 will be Google's 2020 flagship smartphone despite the fact that it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC instead of the flagship Snapdragon 865/865+. The Snapdragon 765G SoC will reportedly be paired with 8GB of RAM, a 6-inch FHD+ OLED display (with hole punch selfie camera), a 4,000 mAh battery (15W wireless charging supported), and dual rear cameras (12MP primary, 16P wide-angle).

The Pixel 4a (5G) is also rumored to feature the Snapdragon 765G, but will only include 6GB of RAM. Its display will also be marginally larger at 6.2 inches, and it will have a slightly smaller battery (3,800 mAh). While the Pixel 4a (5G) is rumored to have the same camera setup (front and rear) as the Pixel 5, it won't get wireless charring support. On the other hand, the Pixel 4a (5G) will get a 3.5mm headphone jack for those that are still dependent on wired headphones. Both phones will have plastic bodies and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader according to leaked photos (seen above).

Although the Pixel 4a (5G) is already confirmed to launch at $499, no pricing has been announced for the Pixel 5.