Google Pixel 4 Price Slashed To Record Low $380 Ahead Of Android 12 Launch





The Pixel 4 received a significant price cut earlier this week, falling to just $400 at Amazon and B&H Photo . However, Woot takes the price reduction a bit further today with an additional $20 discount, bringing the device to just $379.99 versus an original list price of $799.99.

Woot, an Amazon-owned company, is only selling the smartphone in Just Black, and it comes factory unlocked for operating on both GSM and CDMA networks. It should be mentioned that the bootloader is also unlocked for those that want to work with their own custom ROMs.

The $379.99 price gets you the 64GB SKU (the 128GB SKU isn't available to purchase), and the smartphone is new, factory sealed with a 1-year Google warranty. In addition, Woot offers free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers.

The Pixel 4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The main point of interaction is via a 90Hz FHD+ OLED display covered in Gorilla Glass 5. 5.7 inches is relatively small these days for an Android smartphone and has only been matched in recent months by the ASUS ZenFone 8 with its 5.92-inch FHD+ display. However, for those who lament the rise of smartphones with massive displays, the Pixel 4 remains a compelling option.

The smartphone includes dual rear cameras (16MP telephoto + 12.2MP wide-angle) and an 8MP selfie camera. Powering the Pixel 4 is a 2800 mAh lithium-polymer battery that supports 18W fast charging along with Qi wireless charging.

As we reported earlier this week, the Pixel 4 is getting on up there in age, but Google at least has a concrete plan in place for supporting its devices. The Pixel 4 launched with Android 10 and received a free update to Android 11. Software for the smartphone won't end until late 2022, which means that it'll still be eligible for Android 12 later this year and Android 13 next year.