Google Pixel 4 Slashed To All-Time Low $400 With These Hot Deals





Google's Pixel 4 family of smartphones is still quite capable nearly two years after they originally launched. The Pixel 4 initially launched with a $799 price tag, but you can now get the smartphone for half that price at Amazon and B&H Photo.

The base Pixel 4 with 64GB of internal storage (unlocked) is now ringing up at $399.99 at Amazon and B&H Photo in Just Black. If you prefer the Oh So Orange color, B&H Photo also sells the 64GB version for $399.99. If you want the 128GB version in Just Black, you can get it from B&H Photo for $429.99.

Despite its older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the Pixel 4 offers much better performance than its mid-range contemporaries like the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G. However, the downside compared to most newly launched smartphones is that it doesn't come with 5G support (which may or may not be a downer for you, depending on your area's 5G coverage and speed).

With that said, the Pixel 4 comes with 6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of internal storage, a 5.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED display, and dual rear cameras. Google cameras are well-regarded in the smartphone industry, and the 16MP and 12MP sensors still offer competitive results versus today's flagships. In addition, biometric authentication is accomplished with Face Unlock, while its battery is a relatively small 2,800 mAh unit (battery life isn't exactly the Pixel 4's strong suit).

The Pixel 4 shipped with Android 10, and received a free upgrade to the current Android 11 operating system. Given Google's current 3-year support window, the Pixel 4 will be eligible for the Android 12 update later this year and Android 13 in 2022. The Pixel 4 will receive its last updates from Google in October 2022.

However, rumors suggest that starting with Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro in the fall, Google will extend its support window to 5 years.