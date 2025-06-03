Google Pixel 10: Prototype Leak, Ringtones And Everything We Know So Far
Images of what appear to be a Pixel 10 Pro "DVT1.0" (Design Verification Test) prototype have emerged (via Mystic Leaks), showcasing a design that, while familiar, introduces some minor tweaks. The signature camera bar, a staple of recent Pixel iterations (and iPhones, ha-ha), remains prominent but appears slightly thicker. Notably, the SIM card tray has been relocated to the top edge of the device, and the USB-C port is now flanked by symmetrical speaker grilles, suggesting a possible upgrade to dual bottom-firing speakers.
Under the hood, the leaker confirms the presence of Google's next-generation Tensor G5 chipset. While earlier speculation hinted at a shift to a MediaTek modem, current reports, based on the prototype's diagnostic readouts, indicate that the Tensor G5 will continue to utilize an Exynos modem (specifically, the Exynos 5400, similar to the Pixel 9 series).
Beyond the hardware, the Pixel 10 Pro is expected to leverage Google's continued advancements in AI, with rumors pointing to enhanced camera features like 8K video recording at 30 frames per second and 4K slow-motion at 120 frames per second, likely bolstered by new AI editing tools.
In perhaps less exciting news, the phone's fresh new default ringtone, notification chime, and alarm sound have also prematurely surfaced online. Titled "The Next Adventure," the new ringtone is a clear evolution of the Pixel 9's "Your New Adventure." The notification sound, dubbed "Kernel," is a softer take on the existing "Eureka" chime, while the alarm, "Fresh Morning," builds upon the "Fresh Start" theme. These new audio cues are expected to eventually roll out to older Pixel models as well.
The latest rumor pegs the Google Pixel 10 series to be launched on August 13 at the Made by Google event and hitting stores a week later.