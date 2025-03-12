Pixel 10 Pro And Pro XL Render Leak Reveals Display And Dimension Details





Exclusive renders of the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL have been leaked online. If the images (and accompanying information) are true, the new phones will be pretty much identical to the Pixel 9 series in dimensions and screen sizes. It's even safe to say that Pixel 9 cases would likely fit on the Pixel 10 as well. The biggest changes will be internal—the Tensor G5 processor and possibly part or all of the camera array.





It seems like Google might be keeping the outward design and size of the Pixel 10 nearly identical to the Pixel 9. This is, of course, not usual in the mobile industry—the Pixel 9 featured a fresh, and more importantly, well-received redesign for the phone lineup, so it makes sense to keep a good thing for another generation or two. In fact, we saw the same thing with Pixel 7 and 8, both of which shared a common design language.





Pixel 10 Pro



Based on leaks provided exclusively to Android Headlines and OnLeaks, the Pixel 10 family will bear practically identical external dimensions and the same display sizes. The obtained renders were probably CAD files meant for accessory makers (e.g. for cases, mounts, skins, etc.) to prep for product testing and prototyping.





Accompanying data suggests that the Pixel 10 Pro will be 152.8 x 72 x 8.6 mm with the same 6.3-inch display size. The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes in at 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm while retaining the same 6.8-inch display size. By comparison to the previous gen, the Pixel 9 Pro is only slightly thinner at 8.5mm, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is 0.1mm shorter. For all intents and purposes, these devices are practically the same.





Pixel 10 Pro



The new phones will be launching with the latest Tensor G5 processor and the SoC is expected to be made by TSMC as a completely Google-designed processor.. Prior Tensors were made in collaboration with Samsung, all based on Exynos, and became infamous for heat issues resulting in degraded battery life. The G5 will sport stock ARM Cortex cores, DXT-48-1536 GPU from Imagination Technologies, and a MediaTek 5G modem.







August is when the Pixel 10 is believed to be announced, along with (hopefully) Android 16





Photo credits: Android Headlines & OnLeaks