Google Hilariously Trolls Apple And iPhone 17 Over Design Similarities

The next wave of fresh smartphones aren't due to arrive for a few more months, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy a bit of fun in the meantime. Today's entertainment comes by way of Google, who's poking fun at Apple over the rumored iPhone 17 Air's design philosophy.If you haven't been keeping track, there are some leaked screenshots, renders , and mold photos circulating around the interwebs, displaying the back of what's purportedly the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, including the svelte Air model. Assuming those are real, if it wasn't for the the half-bitten apple on the back, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was the Google Pixel 10.The iPhone's rear layout has long been the subject of derision, most of it well-placed, unlike the trypophobia-inducing cameras. Now that Apple's apparently decided to put the Air's camera situation in literal order, jokes about the trend-setting marque following along someone else's footsteps -- especially in regards to product design -- just write themselves. Check out Google's "#BestPhonesForever: Responding to the Rumors" video.





Besides the camera layout, Google's sarcasm-fueled video mentions Apple's Nightsight, Magic Eraser, and home screen widgets as examples. It's easy to poke fun at Apple for routinely copying innovating notions that mimic its competitors' features, but it's just as facile to forget that Cupertino's mobile track record is arguably built on implementing said ideas much better than their creators.







The camera bumps could be even worse than before for some handsets in the iPhone 17 lineup. The camera bumps could be even worse than before for some handsets in the iPhone 17 lineup.

Apple's UI boffins are also experts at keeping iOS' experience consistent, something the fragmented Android market -- or even the Pixel experience itself, as I've recently learned myself -- can't quite execute in the same manner. Comment below with your concurrence or disagreement.