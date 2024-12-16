CATEGORIES
Pixel 10 Allegedly Ditches Qualcomm 5G Modem, Google Chooses MediaTek Instead

by Aaron LeongMonday, December 16, 2024, 10:33 AM EDT
Google may be moving away from Exynos 5G modems beginning with the Pixel 10, according to a source from within Mountain View. At the moment, MediaTek's T900 seems to be the pick of the bunch to perhaps bring some stability to Google's troubled modem past while also bringing support for the 3GPP Release 17 5G specification. As always, the leak revolves around Pixel 10s prototypes being tested with the T900, which means things could still change.

Can you believe the Google Pixel is about to enter double-digit model territory? The Pixel 10 is expected to drop in August 2025, and (speculative) details regarding the design, camera, display, and the like are expectedly trickling in for the anniversary device. One area that has been shrouded in mystery, however, has been the modem. Up until today, it's been vague if Google would continue to use Samsung's Exynos modems in its coming products.

As you may know, Tensor G1 through G4 were made in collaboration with Samsung Foundry. The decision to use Exynos modems in those SoCs was a natural one since they played nice with Exynos-based Tensors. With the Pixel 10, Google is moving to an in-house designed and TSMC-produced processor using the latter's second-generation 3-nanometer process. 

This change pretty much frees Pixel engineers up to use whatever modem they want, although the selection was limited to the three big players: its old partner Samsung, Qualcomm, and MediaTek. Of course, Google could've gone in-house on the modem as well, but for now, it decided the best route is to go with a pre-made solution. 

According to sources within the organization, MediaTek was chosen as the supplier, specifically for its unreleased T900 modem. The 5G modem is apparently being tested in Pixel 10 prototypes, but what the T900 brings to the table over something like Qualcomm's Snapdragon X80 modem is still under wraps. At the very least, MediaTek's contribution will support the 5G 3GPP Release 17 protocol. Previous Pixels—even as recent as the Pixel 8—have been plagued with modem-related issues, ranging from horrendous connectivity in the Pixel 6, to excessive battery drain and overheating. 

Say what you want about the move to MediaTek, but if the T900 resolves these problems while helping to keep the overall cost down, we're all for it. For reference, MediaTek's previous T800 was designed for IoT devices, smartphones and smart TVs, but was never integrated in any mainstream phones that we know of. 
