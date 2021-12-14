Google Patches Actively Exploited Zero-Day Security Flaw In Chrome, Update ASAP

"Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2021-4102 exists in the wild," Google stated in a security advisory. "We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel."

[$NA][1263457] Critical CVE-2021-4098: Insufficient data validation in Mojo. Reported by Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero on 2021-10-26

[$5000][1270658] High CVE-2021-4099: Use after free in Swiftshader. Reported by Aki Helin of Solita on 2021-11-16

[$5000][1272068] High CVE-2021-4100: Object lifecycle issue in ANGLE. Reported by Aki Helin of Solita on 2021-11-19

[$TBD][1262080] High CVE-2021-4101: Heap buffer overflow in Swiftshader. Reported by Abraruddin Khan and Omair on 2021-10-21

[$TBD][1278387] High CVE-2021-4102: Use after free in V8. Reported by Anonymous on 2021-12-09

As to CVE-2021-4102, while fine-grain details are not available, Google does at least divulge that it is a "Use after free in V8" bug, which is Chrome's JavaScript engine. It's essentially a flaw within the browser's user of dynamic memory, and generally speaking these exploits can lead to crashes, corrupted data, and arbitrary code execution.





To initial a manual update in Chrome, click the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner and navigate to Help > About Google Chrome. The latest version at the time of this writing is 96.0.4464.110.

