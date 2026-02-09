Google Offers Some YouTube TV Users $20 Off For 4 Months, Check Your Account





Some existing subscribers to YouTube TV are being treated to $80 in cumulative discounts spread out over the course of four monthly payments, though to our knowledge, Google isn't advertising or actively promoting the potential savings. If you're a subscriber, this means you'll have to put in some minor legwork to check if you're eligible.





Your mileage will vary on the targeted offer, but it's easy enough to check. All you have to do is log into your YouTube TV account on a desktop browser, click on your profile picture in the upper-right corner and select Settings, then hit the Manage button next to your YouTube TV plan.





This doesn't work in the YouTube TV app on mobile devices, though you can still access the Manage section in a mobile browser, provided it redirect you into the app. The steps are the same whether you're using a desktop browser or mobile browser.





If you're eligible, you'll see a message that reads, " Get $20 off your current plan," which extends for four months. It's not clear what criteria Google is using to determine if a subscriber qualifies for the discount. It's not showing up on my YouTube TV account, but multiple users have reported success activating the offer.

In response to a post on X by @thedealsguy_ calling attention to the discount and outlining the steps, user @GTA6Plus posted a screenshot of a message showing they were successful in getting it to work.





"Congratulations. A promotional offer has been applied to your account. We value your membership and are excited to continue to provide you with high quality entertainment with 85% channels, unlimited DVR, and more," the message reads.



