Google Maps Now Lets You Save Screenshots For Easier Trip Planning, Here's How

by Victor AwogbemilaThursday, May 08, 2025, 04:03 PM EDT
If you love travelling and exploring new places, Google has added a new feature to Google Maps that could make your planning much easier. Google Maps can now use information gathered from screenshots to help you create a list of treasured hangouts and travel destinations.

Perhaps you are considering exploring a new place and have the name or even images containing the location details, but not the address. You need not bother searching for details; just take pictures or screenshots (some screenshot taking apps have raised security concerns) and leave the rest to Google Maps. Google revealed that the new feature allows Maps to comb through your gallery and create a list from your images that can be stored on the app for future reference. However, Maps does not automatically have access to your photos unless you grant it.

For those that have received the necessar update, you can see this feature on the You tab in your Google Maps. You will find a screenshot list with a badge that asks you to "Try it out!". If you tap on the badge, you'll get a video showing how the feature works.

To use this new feature, you must grant Maps access to your photos, and then it can search through your gallery for images that contain location information. Thereafter, it will send a message asking you to review the images of places it has compiled, and you can opt to save these images to your list or not. However, if you decide not to grant automatic access to your photos, you could manually upload the screenshots to Google Maps and still get the same result.

We tested several iOS and Android devices to see if this feature is available, but it hasn't appeared for us yet. Perhaps it will be available to users in the coming days.

The update is part of Google's effort to integrate Gemini more deeply into many of its apps. With Google Maps now joining the list, alongside Gmail, Drive, and Photos, the company is making its AI tool more pervasive across its app portfolio.
Tags:  Google-Maps, Gemini, (nasdaq:goog)
