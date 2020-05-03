Get A Google Home Smart Speaker At An All-Time Low $29 For A Limited Time





Smart speakers are still very popular devices and are high on the wish lists of many people. Both Best Buy and Target are having outstanding deals on the Google Home smart speaker with Google Assistant. The deals knock a significant amount of money off the MSRP and could represent the perfect time to get a Google Home for each room of your home or office.

The regular price for the Google Home smart speaker is $99.99, but Target has a deal right now where it is offering $70.99 off the purchase price. That brings the price for the Google Home smart speaker to $29, representing a 71% discount.

Google Home smart speaker at Target - 71% off at $29.00

For those who don't have a Target nearby, or who prefer to shop at Best Buy, it's offering a slightly higher $29.99 price for the Google Home smart speaker.

Google Home smart speaker at Best Buy - $70 off at $29.99

For those unfamiliar with the Google Home smart speaker, it has a high-excursion speaker to offer room-filling sound in a compact size. The integrated Google Assistant allows users to play music, control smart devices with their voice, and query "Hey Google" to get answers for all sorts of inquiries, including weather, news, and sports scores, among others. Typically, the Google Home Mini is the device that sells in the $29 price range making this an excellent deal for the full-size Google Home. Anyone looking to add some additional smart speakers to their home will want to take advantage of the sale as it’s unclear how long the special pricing lasts.

