CATEGORIES
home News

Google TV Adds New Gemini‑Powered Tools To Create, Search, and Stream

by Tim SweezyThursday, April 30, 2026, 10:47 AM EDT
hero google tv on wall
As AI continues to weave its way into our homes, the technology is getting more personality, and a lot more colorful. Earlier this year, Amazon Alexa made headlines by introducing an "adults-only" mode for users who prefer a virtual assistant with a bit of a potty mouth. Now, Google is following suit by injecting some serious creative energy into the living room.

Google TV just dropped a massive update that transforms your big screen from a passive display into a collaborative playground. By integrating Veo for video creation and adding AI-driven upgrades to Google Photos, the goal is to replace "background noise" with what Google calls "creative chaos."

This shift toward more interactive entertainment comes at a busy time for the platform; YouTube TV also recently refreshed its subscription lineup, introducing lower-cost plans and a dedicated standalone sports tier to give viewers more control over what they pay for. Between more flexible pricing and new creative tools, your TV is becoming less of a broadcast box and more of a customizable hub.

Forget digging through menus; here is how your TV experience is changing.

AI-Powered Creative Chaos (Nano Banana & Veo)

Ever looked at a family photo and thought, "This would be better if dad were wearing a pineapple as a hat, and speedo." Now you can actually make that happen. Using Nano Banana, you can use voice commands to remix images or create brand-new ones from scratch.



If you want to take it a step further, Veo lets you generate short videos using nothing but your imagination. You can literally tell your TV, "Show my grandfather taking a stroll with mom on a beach," and watch it happen. If you are curious as to where to find this, head to the Gemini tab and hit Create.

Note: This is currently rolling out first on Gemini-enabled TCL Google TVs in the U.S.

Your Photos, Reimagined

Searching for that one specific vacation photo from three years ago usually feels like a chore. Now, you can just ask Gemini to find it for you.

  • Voice Search: Ask for "photos from the beach" or "the birthday party," and it will pull up a browsable gallery instantly.
  • Photo Remix: If a photo feels a bit plain, you can apply artistic filters—like watercolor or oil painting—to give it a completely different vibe before showing it off.

The Ultimate Digital Frame

When you aren't actively watching a show, your TV doesn't have to be a giant black mirror. The new Dynamic Slideshow feature takes your Google Photos albums and turns them into gorgeous, auto-generated collages.

Pro-tip: Go to Quick Settings > Screensaver and select Google Photos to turn your living room into a rotating art gallery.

TikTok Vibes on the Big Screen

Let’s be honest: we all spend too much time scrolling through short clips on our phones. Soon, you won't have to squint at your hand to get your fix. Google TV is adding a "Short videos for you" row directly on the home screen. It’ll start with YouTube Shorts, giving you a personalized feed of "snackable" content right when you turn on the TV.

While the slideshows are going global, the AI creation tools and Photo Remix features are hitting the U.S. starting with Gemini-enabled devices first. Keep an eye out for that "Shorts" row to appear on your home screen later this summer! If anyone wants to pick up a Google TV Streamer 4K unit, it is currently on sale right now for 23% off at only $76.99.
Tags:  google tv, Gemini, AI, (nasdaq:goog), veo
Tim Sweezy

Tim Sweezy

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use