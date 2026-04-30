Google TV Adds New Gemini‑Powered Tools To Create, Search, and Stream
Google TV just dropped a massive update that transforms your big screen from a passive display into a collaborative playground. By integrating Veo for video creation and adding AI-driven upgrades to Google Photos, the goal is to replace "background noise" with what Google calls "creative chaos."
This shift toward more interactive entertainment comes at a busy time for the platform; YouTube TV also recently refreshed its subscription lineup, introducing lower-cost plans and a dedicated standalone sports tier to give viewers more control over what they pay for. Between more flexible pricing and new creative tools, your TV is becoming less of a broadcast box and more of a customizable hub.
Forget digging through menus; here is how your TV experience is changing.
AI-Powered Creative Chaos (Nano Banana & Veo)Ever looked at a family photo and thought, "This would be better if dad were wearing a pineapple as a hat, and speedo." Now you can actually make that happen. Using Nano Banana, you can use voice commands to remix images or create brand-new ones from scratch.
Note: This is currently rolling out first on Gemini-enabled TCL Google TVs in the U.S.
Your Photos, ReimaginedSearching for that one specific vacation photo from three years ago usually feels like a chore. Now, you can just ask Gemini to find it for you.
- Voice Search: Ask for "photos from the beach" or "the birthday party," and it will pull up a browsable gallery instantly.
- Photo Remix: If a photo feels a bit plain, you can apply artistic filters—like watercolor or oil painting—to give it a completely different vibe before showing it off.
The Ultimate Digital FrameWhen you aren't actively watching a show, your TV doesn't have to be a giant black mirror. The new Dynamic Slideshow feature takes your Google Photos albums and turns them into gorgeous, auto-generated collages.
Pro-tip: Go to Quick Settings > Screensaver and select Google Photos to turn your living room into a rotating art gallery.
TikTok Vibes on the Big ScreenLet’s be honest: we all spend too much time scrolling through short clips on our phones. Soon, you won't have to squint at your hand to get your fix. Google TV is adding a "Short videos for you" row directly on the home screen. It’ll start with YouTube Shorts, giving you a personalized feed of "snackable" content right when you turn on the TV.
While the slideshows are going global, the AI creation tools and Photo Remix features are hitting the U.S. starting with Gemini-enabled devices first. Keep an eye out for that "Shorts" row to appear on your home screen later this summer! If anyone wants to pick up a Google TV Streamer 4K unit, it is currently on sale right now for 23% off at only $76.99.