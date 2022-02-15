Google Issues Emergency Security Patch For Billions Of Chrome Browser Users, Update ASAP

It's simply described as a "Use after free in Animation" exploit, which was discovered and reported by



Adam Weidemann and Clément Lecigne from Google's Threat Analysis Group.

Google provided bare minimum details on most of them. They include...

Several of these are Use After Free bugs, which deal with memory corruption and are somewhat common among browser hacks. In this case, the UAF flaws affect File Manager, the Webstore API, ANGLE, GPU, and Animation, the latter of which Google confirmed an exploit for "exists in the wild." That's notable, given it's estimated there are at least 3.2 billion Chrome users.









You can wait for an automatic update, but given the situation, you're best off forcing the issue. That's easy enough to do. Just click the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner to bring up the Chrome Menu and navigate to Help > Google Chrome. The browser will then check for an update and, if available, begin downloading it right away. Once finished, you'll need to relaunch Chrome.

