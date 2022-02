Google Issues Emergency Security Patch For Billions Of Chrome Browser Users, Update ASAP

If you're using Google's Chrome browser your Windows PC, Linux system, or Mac computer, be sure you have the latest version installed (version 98.0.4758.102). That's because the latest update contains several security fixes, including an emergency patch for a zero-day vulnerability that Google says is being actively exploited in the wild.





That specific vulnerability is listed as CVE-2022-0609 and unfortunately there is very little information about it at this time. Or fortunately, as Google often holds off divulging the nitty-gritty details about such things until users have had a chance to apply the update. Otherwise, it just brings to attention another attack vector for hackers before the majority of users are properly protected.





It's simply described as a "Use after free in Animation" exploit, which was discovered and reported by



Adam Weidemann and Clément Lecigne from Google's Threat Analysis Group.





In total, the latest update includes 11 security fixes, over half of which are deem High in severity. The listed bug bounties total $29,000, though the actual sum is higher—there are at least two bounties that are yet to be determined.





Google provided bare minimum details on most of them. They include...