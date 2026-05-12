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Google Detects First AI-Developed Zero-Day Exploit Used by Threat Actors

by Tim SweezyTuesday, May 12, 2026, 10:58 AM EDT
hero hacker sitting at desk
The May 2026 report from Google’s Threat Intelligence Group marks a definitive shift in the cybersecurity landscape. While previous assessments categorized AI-assisted cyberattacks as experimental, current data from Mandiant and Gemini telemetry reveals that generative AI is now a mature, industrialized component of offensive operations.

The most significant milestone is the discovery of the first publicly documented zero-day exploit built with AI assistance. A criminal group deployed Large Language Models (LLMs) to identify a high-level semantic logic flaw in a popular open-source system administration tool, whose name Google chose to withhold. By weaponizing the model to generate a Python-based exploit for a two-factor authentication bypass, the actors demonstrated that AI excels at spotting hard-coded trust assumptions that traditional automated tools might miss. While Google says the proactive counter-discovery may have prevented the mass exploitation, the event confirms that AI has drastically compressed the timeline between vulnerability discovery and weaponization.

The report highlights PROMPTSPY, considered by many to be a groundbreaking Android malware strain. Unlike traditional payloads, PROMPTSPY integrates directly with generative AI APIs during execution. Its "GeminiAutomationAgent" module captures the device's UI, sends it to the AI for analysis, and receives real-time commands (swipes, taps, navigation). This allows the malware to operate semi-autonomously, even blocking "Uninstall" buttons with invisible overlays and replaying biometric lock screen gestures.

google flow chart malware

Nation-state actors have moved beyond curiosity into scaled exploitation:

  • North Korea (APT45): Used recursive prompting to industrialize CVE analysis and validate proof-of-concept exploits.
  • China (UNC2814 & APT27): Employed "expert-persona" jailbreaking to research firmware flaws and accelerated the development of relay networks to anonymize attack traffic.
  • Russia: Deployed AI-generated decoy code to camouflage malware and utilized AI voice cloning for sophisticated "Operation Overload" influence campaigns.
Attackers are now targeting the AI infrastructure itself. The group TeamPCP successfully compromised GitHub repositories for LiteLLM—a widely used AI gateway. By poisoning packages on PyPI, they extracted AWS keys and GitHub tokens, exposing AI API credentials across numerous organizations, according to the press release. Furthermore, the rise of "shadow APIs," referenced in a separate March 2026 academic study, has created a secondary market where proxy services capture sensitive prompts and responses for illicit data distillation.

google news video malware

To counter these threats, Google is deploying an AI-driven defense:
  • Big Sleep: An agent developed with Google Mind and Project Zero to find unknown vulnerabilities.
  • CodeMender: An experimental tool using Gemini’s reasoning to automatically patch critical flaws.
The May 2026 update signals an inflection point where the AI ecosystem is the primary weapon as well as becoming the first line of defense.
Tags:  security, cybersecurity, Zero-Day, AI, (nasdaq:goog)
Tim Sweezy

Tim Sweezy

Tim's first PC was a Tandy TRS-80 and cut his gaming teeth on Pong, Atari, and the local arcade. He now enjoys sharing his passion for tech with his sons and grandsons. Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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