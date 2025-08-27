CATEGORIES
home News

First AI-Powered Ransomware Can Automate Attacks With Unprecedented Speed

by Victor AwogbemilaWednesday, August 27, 2025, 03:30 PM EDT
hero ai hacking villain watches
From the onset of the AI race, many have expressed fear about the potential abuse of AI, and many instances have proved that this fear is well-founded. A few months ago, a report revealed how hackers crack passwords with AI. Recently, the research team at ESET has also discovered what they consider the first AI-powered ransomware called PromptLock, which they say can steal and encrypt victims' data.

The cybersecurity company, ESET, has revealed that the ransomware it has dubbed PromptLock utilizes the recently-released GPT-OS-20B model from OpenAI to generate malicious code instantly. It then uses Lua scripts "generated from hard-coded prompts" to "enumerate the local file system, inspect target files, exfiltrate selected data, and perform encryption."

gpt 20b securty prompt
Example code forming the prompt for the GPT-OS-20B model. Image: ESET

Furthermore, because the PromptLock malware is written in Golang, it can likely create malware that functions on Windows and Linux computers. The good news is that PromptLock has not been observed in real-world attacks yet, so it is still considered a test project. Of course, that's merely a consolation as the test further indicates that what was once considered a potential risk of AI is rapidly becoming a reality.

Security researchers already demonstrated that AI models could be manipulated to build malware. Sophisticated cyberattacks have also been unleashed by hackers who leverage AI to stage fake Zoom meetings, enabling them to circumvent security infrastructures and access the company’s systems. While these are surely cause for concern, the immense value of AI cannot be discounted. To reduce the likelihood of abuse, AI leaders need to continuously invest in implementing robust security guardrails for AI models. Otherwise, AI will unwittingly evolve into a greater tool for all sorts of misuse.
Tags:  security, AI, Ransomware
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment