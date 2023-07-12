CATEGORIES
Google Pixel And OnePlus Phones Dial Up Huge Discounts To Close Out Prime Day

by Tim SweezyWednesday, July 12, 2023, 01:58 PM EDT
hero amazon prime day smartphones
Amazon Prime Day continues with spectacular savings on smartphones. From the slightly older Google Pixel 6a to the more recent flagship OnePlus 11, there are options for just about any budget.

Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel family of smartphones has impressed mobile shutterbugs with its fantastic image quality and innovative editing features. So, it is not surprising so many have made the switch from more expensive brands to Pixel phones.

pixel 6a image

For anyone on a budget and in need of a quality smartphone with an excellent camera, battery life, and 5G service, the Pixel 6a is a great option. It even allows users to translate live video captions, private chats, and messages in up to 55 languages right on the Pixel 6a.

The Pixel's fast-charging all-day battery will adapt to the user and save power for the apps used most. With just a few minutes of charging, the phone can achieve hours of power. Coupled with Google's very first Google Tensor chip, apps launch quickly, pages load fast, and everything simply runs smoothly.

Speaking of great image quality, owners can take advantage of a 12-megapixel camera and tools like Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode.

The Google Pixel 6a is 29% off for a sale price of just $249.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google's flagship 7 Pro takes the smartphone to another level over its base model siblings. It is touted by Google as being the best-of-everything phone.

The powerful 7 Pro is powered by the Google Tensor G2, which is more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality to date on a Pixel phone. With a battery that can last up to 24 hours, owners should be able to power through an entire day of usage on just one charge, and up to 72 hours when Extreme Battery Saver is turned on.

pixel 7 pro

The phone sports a 6.7-inch Smooth Display that makes everything look stunning and immersive. It also will intelligently adjust up to 120Hz refresh rate for smoother and more responsive performance.

The camera array on the back of the 7 Pro includes a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom, as well as an ultrawide lens that utilizes Macro Focus to capture the smallest of details.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro 256GB is 25% off at a sale price of $749.

If neither of these floats your boat, but you still want a Pixel device, here are a few others that are on sale to choose from:

OnePlus 10T

Not to be left out during the Prime Day event, OnePlus also has a few options to choose from during Prime Day. One of those is the OnePlus 10T 256GB, an unlocked device that should be compatible with most networks.

This particular version, the 125W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, can be charged enough to last an entire day in just 10 minutes and has double the battery lifespan. An AI algorithm intelligently learns your individual charging schedule to deliver the fastest charging speed. More than enough battery life to be able to capture all the photos one could ever want with the 10T's 50+8+2MP triple camera array.

oneplus 10 t

The 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ display delivers a gorgeous and immersive experience while watching a movie, YouTube video, or just browsing around the internet. With the always-on HDR10+ and 10-bit color, the display quality is outstanding for brightness and color accuracy.

The OnePlus 10T with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is 29% off for a low price of $499.99.

OnePlus 11 5G

Also on sale in the OnePlus family of phones is the newer OnePlus 11 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

This powerhouse houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that provides increased CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor. With integrated AI processes that improve background app usage and deliver increased multitasking abilities, everything should run buttery smooth on this device.

onepluse 11 5g

The OnePlus 11's triple camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad, includes a 50MP primary, a 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and a 32MP Tele Sensor. The Hasselblad integration unlocks a wide array of photographic possibilities, including OnePlus Billion Color Solution, Natural Color Calibration by Hasselblad, and Hasselblad Portraits.

The OnePlus 11 5G smartphone is on sale now during Prime Day for 19% off at a sale price of $569.99.

There are even more OnePlus deals to be had this Prime Day and here are a handful of them:
