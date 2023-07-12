Upgrade Your Gaming PC With These Dynamite Hardware Deals Before Prime Day Ends







If you haven't had a chance to sift through all the markdowns for Amazon's Prime Day event, don't worry, there's still time to score a deal or two (or three, or four, or...). It's a two-day affair, after all. Day 1 is already in the books, though, so today is your last chance to score a Prime Day discount. We've already highlighted a bevy of bargains, including discounts on Corsair and Elgato gear , and sales on gaming laptops from ASUS, Alienware, MSI, and others. Now we're switching our focus to general PC hardware for your desktop gaming PC, including monitors, storage, and more.





27-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor for $849.99 (save $150). As with many of the Prime Day discounts we've highlighted so far, this one has been cheaper on Amazon—its previous low price was a little over $880. One deal that stands out is thefor. As with many of the Prime Day discounts we've highlighted so far, this one has been cheaper on Amazon—its previous low price was a little over $880.





$850 isn't exactly pocket change, but this is a premium gaming display with an OLED panel, 2560x1440 resolution, fast 240Hz refresh rate, 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and 98.5 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. It's also a FreeSync Premium model with a G-Sync Compatible badge to boot.





MSI's G271CQP E2 with a VA panel. It's on sale for $179.99 on Amazon (save $100). It offers the same resolution at a still-fast 170Hz refresh rate (with a 1ms response time), and is a FreeSync Premium model as well. If you don't care about OLED but still want a 27-inch QHD display, then check outwith a VA panel. It's on sale for(save $100). It offers the same resolution at a still-fast 170Hz refresh rate (with a 1ms response time), and is a FreeSync Premium model as well.













2TB Predator GM7000 SSD for $99.99 (save $20). We've seen prices drop quite a bit on fast SSDs in the past year and this one is right up there, in terms of bang for the buck. Did you know that Acer makes a high-speed PCIe 4.0 SSD? It does and it's a killer bargain for Prime Day—you can snag thefor. We've seen prices drop quite a bit on fast SSDs in the past year and this one is right up there, in terms of bang for the buck.





By that we mean this is a later generation PCIe 4.0 model that leaves behind the 5,000MB/s constraints of the initial crop. Acer's drive is rated to deliver blistering fast sequential reads of up to 7,400MB/s and sequential writes of up to 6,700MB/s, to go along with 4K random read and write speeds of up to 1,300K IOPS and 1,100K IOPS, respectively.





1TB Predator GM7000 SSD for a discount too—it's priced at $54.99 (save $10). Also worthy of mention is that these drives are compatible with the PlayStation 5. As for durability, the 2TB model is rated at 1,300 TBW and is backed by a 5-year warranty. Note that you can score thefor a discount too—it's priced at. Also worthy of mention is that these drives are compatible with the PlayStation 5.













AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. It's on sale for $277.70 (save $171.30). It wasn't all that long ago when we declared this chip the " Prime Day is serving up some all-time low prices on CPUs too, one of those being the. It's on sale for. It wasn't all that long ago when we declared this chip the " king of PC gaming ," which was the case until AMD gave its Zen 4 processors the 3D V-NAND treatment.





What's neat about the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, though, is that it's one of the more affordable paths to building a fast gaming PC. That's because it's based on the previous generation AM4 socket with DDR4 memory, rather than AM5 and DDR5.





You probably are familiar with the specs by now for but for anyone who isn't, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 3.4GHz base clock, 4.5GHz max boost clock, and a heaping 96MB of L3 cache, which is key to its great gaming performance.





Here are some more PC gaming hardware deals, including prebuilt rigs if you want to skip the DIY route...







