Oops! Google Adsense Leaks Destiny 2 Witch Queen Trailer And Exotic Weapons Reveal

The second weapon seems to be a grenade launcher that shoots Hive worms. These Hive worms leave a trail of poisonous fumes which could potentially lead to good splash damage. We would bet good money that this will be an Exotic weapon, but nothing is confirmed. All we know right now is that we desperately want it.The third weapon is likely the Exotic SMG called Osteo Striga. We do not yet know the SMG’s exotic perk, but we think it may have a perk similar to the Exotic Hand Cannon Thorn’s "Mark of the Devourer" based on the trailer. Mark of the Devourer causes "Rounds [to] pierce targets and cause lingering damage over time." Kills with Thorn leave behind "Remnants" that can "strengthen Mark of the Devourer and partially [refill] the magazine." There are not many "poison" weapons in the game and this kind of perk would make sense in an expansion focused on the Hive. It also would fit with our theory that there will eventually be another Darkness subclass in Destiny 2 based on poison or decay.