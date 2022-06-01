Surprise! God Of War For PCs Now Supports AMD's Crispy FSR 2.0 Upscaling
Have you played the PC version of 2018's God of War? Despite the lack of a subtitle, it's the 4th main-series game in the franchise, and whatever your feelings on the title, its PC port was patiently crafted with love and care. It has quality keyboard and mouse controls as well as excellent performance. If you haven't, check out our full tech review of the game.
It would have been easy to simply drop the game on Steam and leave it as it were. In fact, that wouldn't even have surprised us overmuch given the high quality of the port on release. However, the developers have been quite active fixing minor bugs and adding accessibility options over the months since the game's release. Not long after launch, they patched the game to add a DLSS sharpening slider, too.
Well, today the game got another update, to version 1.0.12, and it's a brief bugfix patch that resolves inconsistent behavior with the "toggle aim/block" accessibility feature. Oh, and the developer also implemented FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0, making God of War the third title to support the technology after Arkane's Deathloop and Farming Simulator 22.
It's a surprise update, but not the first of its kind—neither God of War nor Farming Simulator were on AMD's list of upcoming games that plan to implement the feature. FSR 2.0 is completely open-source, and AMD says that it takes "5 minutes" to implement FSR 2.0 if your game already supports DLSS, so this could well be why these games have gotten the feature so quietly.
We've already taken a quick look at FSR 2.0 in Deathloop, and came away impressed with the feature. It offers functionally the same performance benefits as DLSS with very similar image quality, and does it on any GPU, without the need for specialized acceleration hardware. Once a few more games grab AMD's upscaling solution, we intend to do a more thorough investigation of the feature, particularly in comparison to DLSS.