God Of War Dev Says Game Studios Are Pressuring Sony To Embrace The PC Master Race





Most notable among the revelations in the chitchat is likely the news that the recent spate of PlayStation exclusives coming to PC—including Horizon: Zero Dawn , Uncharted 4, and now God of War—is largely down to developers telling Sony to do it. When asked why Sony decided to bring the game to PC, Barlog said that a "collective" of game studios continually told Sony that it would be a good idea until the publisher finally broke down and agreed.







In the interview, Barlog and DeWald come off as completely supportive of PC gaming and PC gamers. Both say that while there are no modding tools—and they have no particular plans to add any—they're looking forward to seeing what clever mods that creative PC gamers come up with. Barlog himself says that he plays PC games with mods most of the time, although both developers admit that Santa Monica Studios primarily uses an esoteric, custom-built toolchain, and that could be a barrier to mod development.







