Horizon Zero Dawn PC Launch Date Confirmed For Steam And Epic Games Store





One of the cooler looking PC games that has been teased in recent months is Horizon Zero Dawn, and it is currently up for pre-order on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The official launch date for the game has been confirmed for August 7.

Horizon Zero Dawn was initially released as an exclusive on the PlayStation 4 game system, and with the PC Port launch date confirmation also came with a trailer that shows beautiful graphics and a bit of the gameplay. The trailer shows that the port will feature unlocked framerates, dynamic foliage, controller mapping, improved reflections, and benchmarking tools. PC gamers also get support for ultrawide resolutions and more.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Ediiton is available for pre-order for $49.99. The Complete edition incudes:

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Frozen Wilds expansion

Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

Carja Trader Pack

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

Digital art book

That included content is all of the download content and the base game. Just about any gaming PC should be able to run the game, as minimum system specs are as follows:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

For those unfamiliar with the game, it follows a character named Aloy, who is on a quest to unravel mysteries of a future Earth ruled by machines. She is outcast from her tribe and fights to uncover her past and stop a threat to the future. The game features an open world and lets players explore freely. It can be pre-ordered below:

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - Steam $49.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - Epic Games Store $49.99

In other recent gaming news, Crysis Remastered was recently postponed after a lackluster response to a leaked trailer for the game.