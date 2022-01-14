How To Benchmark God Of War To Test Your Gaming PC’s Performance

Sony's Santa Monica Studios are the original creators of the God of War series, and while the 2018 release (simply titled "God of War") could reasonably be called a "re-launch" for the popular game title, it's not a reboot. The game centers on series main character Kratos, now living in the frozen north among the Norse pantheon, as he braves the harsh, icy wilderness and attempts to teach his son to do the same.

As mentioned, the game originally released to massive acclaim and almost universal praise on the PlayStation 4 back in 2018. It got a minor update to unlock 60 FPS mode when playing on the PlayStation 5 early last year, and most people would have said that if you hadn't played it already, it's a solid argument for buying a PS5, as a premier game title many enjoyed.





Using CapFrameX To Check Your PC's Game Performance

First of all, make sure you have the latest GPU drivers for your graphics card of choice. As we've covered previously , that can make the difference between a good and not-so good experience. For testing and benchmarking , we use a free, open-source tool called CapFrameX to benchmark and analyze game performance. CapFrameX is based on another tool called PresentMon, but PresentMon is a command-line utility, and while that has its charms in certain situations, CapFrameX both makes it easier to use and also provides quite a bit of extra functionality. You can grab CapFrameX from the project's website





(click to enlarge)







Once you've gotten CapFrameX running, you'll be presented with this screen. Before you can do any performance analysis, you need to do performance capture, and this is where you'll do it. In the center third of the screen you can see a list of running processes; this list will not include processes in the ignore list on the right-hand side. That's to prevent CapFrameX from capturing performance data for things like Chrome, Office, or Discord or other apps running on your PC.

The capture will end after 20 seconds by default, and shortly you'll see it appear in the list of captures on the left side of CapFrameX. From there, you can go over to the Analysis page and click on the capture to see detailed performance statistics across the 20-second run.







(click to enlarge)

The Geeky Goodness Of Capturing Frame Times Never Gets Old



If you're getting lower-than-expected performance, you can check for proper CPU, GPU , and memory utilization using the RivaTuner Statistics Server (RTSS) overlay. Despite its age, RTSS still gets regular updates, and you can use CapFrameX to configure and control the overlay. If you don't have RTSS installed, clicking to the Overlay page in CapFrameX will present you a link to the official download page.





(click to enlarge)





CapFrameX Also Presents An FPS Overlay In-Game While Testing Once you have it installed, the Overlay page will look like the above. From there, you can control exactly what you see in the in-game overlay as well as how it is presented. You can also customize the overlay hotkey there as well as the refresh period, but don't set the refresh period too low or you could actually impact game performance. Actually, the overlay itself can affect game performance slightly, so we don't recommend running with it 24/7.

Requires A 64-bit Processor And OS - OS: Windows 10 64-bit Or Windows 11 64-bit





Processor: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)





Memory: 8 GB RAM





Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD RX 570 (4 GB)





DirectX: Version 11





Storage: 70 GB available space





Additional Notes: DirectX feature level 11_1 required