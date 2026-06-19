GMKtec's PS4-Sized Evo-X3 Mini PC Packs A Ryzen AI Max+ 395 And 128GB RAM





GMKtec has carved out a following for its ever-expanding line of mini PCs and its newest offering, the Evo-X3 billed as a compact AI mini PC workstation that is the size of a Sony PlayStation 4 console, will be open for early access registration on June 22, 2026, the company announced. It is an interesting comparison, given that GMKtec's marketing is more focused on local AI computing than gaming.









AMD's top Strix Halo chip also touts a dedicated XDNA 2 neural processing unit (NPU) capable of up to 50 TOPS. The chip as a whole, including the onboard Radeon 8040S graphics with 40 cores clocked at up to 2.9GHz, flexes p to 126 TOPS of AI muscle.





"As AI computing continues to shift from cloud-based processing to local deployment, Evo-X3 represents a new category of desktop AI workstation built to deliver high-performance computing in a compact form factor comparable to a PS4-sized footprint," GMKtec says. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 flagship APU, Evo-X3 integrates CPU, GPU, and AI acceleration into a unified architecture, enabling users to run local AI models, perform real-time inference, and handle demanding creative workloads without relying on cloud infrastructure."









The Evo-X3 supports up to 128GB of fast LPDDR5X-8000 memory and up to 16TB of solid state drive (SSD) storage via a pair of full-size M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots. And while not taking direct aim at gamers, the system also sports an OCuLink connector to hook up a external graphics box supporting GeForce RTX 50/40 series GPUs.





Other highlights include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, USB4 connectivity, HDMI 2.1 support dual output up to 8K, and a triple-fan cooling solution, all wrapped in a thin, full-metal blade design.





"With Evo-X3, we are not just launching another mini PC—we are defining a new category of desktop AI workstation," GMKtec says. "The future of computing is local, intelligent, and highly efficient. Evo-X3 is built for that future."





Pricing has not yet been announced, though GMKtec says those who join the early access waitlist will receive a $20 early bird discount as well as other unspecified launch benefits.