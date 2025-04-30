Preorder Now: GMKtec EVO-X2 Mini PC with Ryzen AI Max+ Power Hits US





One of the first mini PC devices to sport AMD's Strix Halo hardware inside has landed on U.S. soil, or at least it soon will. That would be GMKtec's EVO-X2 mini PC. If that sound familiar, it's because we wrote about this same NUC-sized system earlier this month, though at the time it was only available overseas. That just changed—you can now find it on Amazon.





GMKtec sent us an email to let us know that its potent mini PC had made its way to the United States via Amazon, with three configurations available. At the time of this writing, only one of them shows as actually being available to preorder (with a release set for May 20, 2025), but the fact that product listings exist for the other two suggests that it won't be long before those configs will be available as well.





The star of the show here is Strix Halo, and namely AMD's burly Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor. We've already gone hands-on with this chip in our ASUS ROG Flow Z13 review , and found it to be a potent beast. Our only real complaint is that the ROG Flow Z13's tablet form factor isn't ideal suited for a chip of this caliber.





In contrast, the EVO-X2 has the potential to let the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 stretch its legs. We'll have to wait until if/when we get a chance to go hands-on with it to know for sure, but even though it's compact, the mini PC form factor seems better suited for this kind of chip in our opinion.





The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 is a 16-core/32-thread chip based on Zen 5. It has a 3GHz base clock, up to a 5.1GHz boost clock, and 64MB of L3 cache, wrapped in a default 55W TDP (configurable from 45W to 120W) package.













As for the EVO-X2, lets talk about the port selection. On the front, you're looking at 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 1x USB4 port, 1x combo audio jack, and 1x SD card reader. There's also a power button, system fan light control, and performance mode switch on the front.





On the rear, you'll find 1x DisplayPort 1.4 output,1x HDMI 2.1 output, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports, 1x USB4 port, 1x 3.5mm audio, 1x 2.5Gbps LAN, and 1x DC-in.





These look like well-rounded powerhouses from our vantage point. The caveat is pricing, though GMKtec is offering some preorder discounts. Here's a look at the available (or soon to be available) configs...