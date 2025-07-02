G.Skill Hits A Blistering DDR5-10000 MHz With CAMM2 Memory On A Z890 Mobo





Before it's all said and down, a memory maker is going to release a DDR5-10000 kit to retail. There's a good chance it will be G.Skill (it's already overclocked RAM well past that mark). That day is not today, though G.Skill is showing off DDR5 in the CAMM2 form factor running at 10,000MHz (technically, 10,000MT/s) in an ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 Hero CAMM 2 motherboard, and without any exotic cooling.





There is a bit to unpack here, starting with the CAMM2 form factor . CAMM2, or Compressed Attached Memory Module (version 2) lays flat in a motherboard instead of sticking up out of a slot like traditional DIMMs, or Dual In-line Memory Modules. What's the point?





There are a few advantages, one of which is offering more clearance for CPU coolers—no matter how wide, your air cooler or liquid cooling block is not going to bump up against a CAMM2 setup. In theory, this also means better airflow due to the low profile design, though any benefits on that end are likely minor.





CAMM2 can also allow for bigger capacities in a smaller amount of space, which can be especially beneficial for thin and light laptops. And on top of all that, CAMM2 boasts shorter signal paths, which in turn can improve signal integrity to pave the way for faster speeds.





The looming caveat is that you need a motherboard that actually supports CAMM2, and those are not exactly plentiful. Perhaps that will change, though, with companies like G.Skill showing off what CAMM2 is capable of, which in this case is an overclocked 10,000MT/s data rate that is purportedly stable.







Click/tap to view the full image with MemtestPro and more vitals





"G.Skill is always seeking out overclock memory performance wherever possible. With the in-development CAMM2 form factor and in cooperation with the ASUS ROG team, demonstrating stability is the first step toward enabling overclock memory specifications on future hardware platforms," G.Skill explains.





"In this instance, G.Skill's 64GB CAMM2 module is overclocked to DDR5-10000 CL52 and running Memtest to 100% coverage on a modified custom ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 Hero CAMM2 motherboard and Intel Core Ultra 7 265K desktop processor," G.Skill adds.



