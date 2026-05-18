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Gigabyte's Overclocked Radeon RX 9070 XT Plummets to $629 in Limited Time Deal

by Paul LillyMonday, May 18, 2026, 09:59 AM EDT
Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT.
In a deal that is listed at "selling fast," Gigabyte's factory-overclocked Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC graphics card is more than $100 below its regular price, bringing it down to nearly AMD's elusive MSRP. Yes, we're in an era where getting a flagship-tier graphics card at or even close to MSRP is considered a deal, and you may have to be quick to snag this one.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC Drops $110.99 Below List Price

In a listing initially marked as a limited time deal now, the Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC is on sale for $629 at Amazon (15% off, save $110.99). At the time of this writing, the limited time deal designation has been replaced by a message saying, "Deal selling fast."

We have no reason not to believe it's true. Since launch, it's been incredibly difficult to fine AMD's top graphics card selling anywhere near the company's $599 MSRP. For example, over at Best Buy (which makes it easy to sort GPU models by price), the least expensive Radeon RX 9070 XT is one that's on sale for $719.99. Most cards are $740 and up, several of which top the $800 mark.

Backside render of Gigabyte's Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC graphics card.

It's been a little over a year since we reviewed the 9070 XT and 9070, and what we said then remains true today, which is that we think most folks will be happy with both RDNA 4 cards, "especially if cards actually approach MSRP."

Gigabyte's overclocked model that's on sale gooses the game clock to 2,520MHz (up from 2,400MHz) and the boost clock to 3,060MHz (up from 2,970MHz). Neither of those are huge overclocks, but hey, it's a free performance boost, no matter how minor, without voiding the warranty.

The Gaming OC model also features Gigabyte's Windforce cooling system with three Hawk fans, "server-grade" thermal conductive gel, a vapor chamber, and composite heat pipes. It also has RGB lighting, a dual BIOS setup (performance and silent modes), and what Gigabyte claims is a reinforced metal backplate with a bent edge for a more secure fit to the I/O bracket.
Tags:  deals, Gigabyte, (nasdaq:amd), radeon rx 9070 xt
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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