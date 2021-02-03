Gigabyte's Radeon RX 6700 XT EEC Filing Confirms GDDR6 Memory Config For RTX 3060 Rival

Here's a look at the listing in question...

Assuming this is accurate, Gigabyte is getting ready to release at least half a dozen Radeon RX 6700 XT models, under its Aorus, Gaming, and Eagle brands. Here's how it breaks down...

Radeon RX 6700 XT: GV-67XT-12GB-B

GV-67XT-12GB-B Radeon RX 6700 XT Eagle: GV-R67XTEAGLE-12GD

GV-R67XTEAGLE-12GD Radeon RX 6700 XT Eagle (overclocked): GV-R67XTEAGLE OC-12GD

GV-R67XTEAGLE OC-12GD Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming: GV-R67XTGAMING-12GD

GV-R67XTGAMING-12GD Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming (overclocked): GV-R67XTGAMING OC-12GD

GV-R67XTGAMING OC-12GD Radeon RX 6700 XT Aorus: GV-R67XTAORUS E-12GD

This may or may not be a full list of SKUs that Gigabyte plans to unleash. Nevertheless, the model names are a clear indication of the amount of memory, as well as Gigabyte's plan to offer both stock clocked and factory overclocked variants.





Past rumors indicate the Radeon RX 6700 XT will be built around AMD's Navi 22 XT GPU, with 40 compute units and 2,560 stream processors, along with a 192-bit memory bus. Clockspeeds are not yet known.





As a point of comparison, the Radeon RX 6800 features a Navi 21 XL GPU with 60 compute units and 3,840 stream processors, with a 2,105MHz base clock. It also employs 16GB of GDDR6 memory (16Gbps) on a 256-bit bus, and has a 250W TDP.



