Gigabyte Z890 Motherboard Cranks Corsair DDR5 To Record 13,556 MT/s Overclock





Overclocking in pursuit of achieving world records has very much become a team sport, and so there are plenty of kudos to around with the DDR5 memory frequency record now set at precisely 13,556.8 MT/s. User 'Saltycroissant' achieved the blistering-fast speed with a single Corsair Vengeance DDR5-7200 UDIMM module installed in a Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Tachyon Duo X Ice motherboard.





"We've done it again: World record holders but twice as nice! Corsair maintains fastest DDR5 speed ever seen!," Corsair stated in a celebratory post on X





Gigabyte also celebrated the achievement, pouring plenty of praise on Corsair, G.Skill for hosting its 12th Annual OC World Record State competition at Computex 2026, the overclocking team responsible led by Hicookie, and of course its own motherboard.













"Engineered with the innovative CQDIMM technology, the Z890 AORUS Tachyon Duo X Ice motherboard delivers uncompromising memory performance, enhanced signal integrity, and a suite of upgraded features designed for mainstream gamers and performance-first users," Gigabyte said





Also deserving of praise is liquid nitrogen (LN2) cooling, because without the extreme low temps it provides, we would not be seeing these records. The flip side is that these speeds are not realistic for home use, but that is sort of akin to criticizing the Formula 1 circuit because of the high-octane cars not being street legal and only getting around 5-7 miles per gallon. It's not a perfect analogy, but the point is, these overclocking competitions are about pushing the limits of tech by virtually any means possible.



