Gigabyte May Launch A Bigger, More Power-Hungry Radeon RX 6800 XT For Extreme Overclocks

by Aaron KlotzMonday, March 13, 2023, 12:51 PM EDT
Gigabyte could be releasing a spiced-up version of the Radeon RX 6800 XT in the near future, known as the RX 6800 XT Gaming OC Pro. According to images received by VideoCardz, the Pro features a significantly beefed-up cooling solution utilizing the same cooler as Gigabyte's mammoth RX 6950 XT Gaming OC. If this version does come out, it will be one of the best-cooled RX 6800 XT graphics cards on the market with superb overclocking potential.

We have no idea why Gigabyte might be considering a RX 6800 XT refresh so late into RDNA2's lifecycle. AMD's RX 7900 series GPUs are already on the market, and we are expecting mid-range models of the RX 7000 series cards to launch at any time now. The best explanation we can propose is that Gigabyte is sitting on a large stack of unused RX 6950 XT coolers, and/or RX 6800 XT graphics card models somewhere in its warehouses. If that is the case, it wouldn't be a bad idea to shuffle both products into a new graphics card model that gamers and hardware enthusiasts would love.

Gigabyte RX 6800 XT Gaming OC Pro Packaging (VideoCardz)

We don't know how much cooler this rumored RX 6800 XT will be, but for perspective, Gigabyte's RX 6950 XT Gaming OC already has excellent thermal characteristics. If the RX 6800 XT does receive this cooling solution, the GPU temperatures should be downright amazing thanks to its lower power consumption of 300W – for the reference spec.

Top: RX 6800 XT Gaming; Bottom: RX 6800 XT Gaming OC Pro (VideoCardz)

This would create some extraordinary cooling implications for the card. Thermal performance should be so good that the card would run at near silent operation under all GPU workloads. On top of this, thermal performance should be good enough to boost the GPU's power limit well beyond any other RX 6800 XT model. This would allow users to potentially overclock the card beyond any other RX 6800 XT on the market, since you wouldn't have to worry about GPU temperatures or power limits potentially bottlenecking GPU frequencies as much as other models.

So far, we don't know officially if Gigabyte is releasing this product, so take this information with a grain of salt. For all we know, the unofficial images VideoCardz received could have been photoshopped to make an RX 6950XT Gaming OC look like this new RX 6800 XT counterpart. But we should know soon if Gigabyte is intending to release this product, since it would be wise for them to release it before a potential RX 7800 XT or RX 7800 steals the show.
