Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Listings In Australia Reveal Preliminary Pricing For Next-Gen GPUs







Next generation Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards from major AIB partner Gigabyte have turned up in various Australian online electronics store listings. If the listings are based on genuine stocks and MSRPs, and not just placeholders or an act of mischief, we now have an indicator for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card launch pricing.













Two separate retailers have divulged two SKUs and pricing. Australia’s PCAOS has listings for both the Gigabyte Aorus Master ‘N4090AORUS M-24GD’ and the Gigabyte Gaming OC ‘N4090GAMING OC-24GD’. The other leaky source, Computers Perth lists just the former model. Prices range from AUD3,900 to AUD4,550, which in USD is from $2,670 to $3,115 at the time of this writing. However, Australian retailers include 10% sales tax (GST) in consumer product listings, so US prices could start at $2,399 if Nvidia isn’t charging Australians a premium.













Sadly, the retail listings contain little more than (AUD) pricing and the SKU numbers of the products. There are no pre-order or release dates, no pictures, specs, or anything else. However, Gigabyte’s SKU codes include the RTX 4090 memory quota (24GB), and we see that it has prepared some factory overclocked models, presumably for day one orders.





In the intro, we mentioned that readers should be cautious with these prices. One other source of concern here is that the cheapest model listed is an Aorus branded one. Aorus is Gigabyte’s premium gaming line, so in current and previous generation graphics cards they usually command a premium. Thus, something is definitely fishy with the pricing in Australia



