Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti And Radeon RX 7600 EEC Listings Confirm A Key Spec
AMD and NVIDIA both have yet to really hit the ground running with more affordable mainstream GPUs with their current-generation product stacks. Make no mistake, though, neither outfit is finished adding SKUs to their respective lineups. As a possible hint of what lies around the bend, Gigabyte has registered several custom GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and Radeon RX 7600 models with the Eurasion Economic Commission (EEC).
We should caveat that not every product designation that finds its way to the EEC website ends up being released, and sometimes the specifications suggested by the model names prove inaccurate. In this case, however, we're fairly confident in what we're seeing given the timing of it all.
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti And Radeon RX 7600 Models Listed At EEC
Source: EEC
So what exactly do we see? Starting with NVIDIA's upcoming card, Gigabyte has registered the following models...
- GV-N406TAORUS E-8GD: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Aorus Extreme
- GV-N406TAERO OC-8GD: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Aero OC
- GV-N406TAERO-8GD: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Aero
- GV-N406TGAMING OC-8GD: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming OC
- GV-N406TGAMING-8GD: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming
- GV-N406TEAGLE OC-8GD: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Eagle OC
- GV-N406TEAGLE-8GD: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Eagle
- GV-N406TWF2OC-8GD: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti WindForce OC
- GV-N406TWF2-8GD: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti WindForce
The key spec these EEC entries seemingly confirm is that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will come with 8GB of VRAM. That's in line with previous leaks that also peg the upcoming GPU as having 4,352 CUDA cores and a 128-bit memory bus.
Unsurprisingly, it look like Gigabyte is preparing a whole bunch of custom models, including both stock-clocked and factory overclocked models across its Aorus Extreme, Aero, Eagle, Windforce, and Gaming lines. Assuming the above list is accurate, Gigabyte will release at least nine custom GeForce RTX 4060 Ti models.
Meanwhile, the listing also reveals a pair of also-unannounced custom Radeon RX 7600 graphics cards. They include the following...
- GV-R76GAMING-8GD: Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 Gaming
- GV-R76GAMING OC-8GD: Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 Gaming OC
Here as well Gigabyte essentially confirms the Radeon RX 7600 will debut with 8GB of VRAM. It will bed interesting to see how pricing shakes, particularly with AMD dissing its rival for skimping on memory. In a recent social media post, AMD uploaded a graphic showcasing its 16GB Radeon cards starting at $599.
The perceived VRAM advantage is something AMD has been keen to point out since the introduction of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070, which sports 12GB of GDDR6X and starts at $599. Memory allotment aside, gamers on tighter budgets will have more GPUs options to choose from in the near future, if the recent EEC entries are any indication.