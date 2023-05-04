Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti And Radeon RX 7600 EEC Listings Confirm A Key Spec





AMD and NVIDIA both have yet to really hit the ground running with more affordable mainstream GPUs with their current-generation product stacks. Make no mistake, though, neither outfit is finished adding SKUs to their respective lineups. As a possible hint of what lies around the bend, Gigabyte has registered several custom GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and Radeon RX 7600 models with the Eurasion Economic Commission (EEC).





We should caveat that not every product designation that finds its way to the EEC website ends up being released, and sometimes the specifications suggested by the model names prove inaccurate. In this case, however, we're fairly confident in what we're seeing given the timing of it all.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti And Radeon RX 7600 Models Listed At EEC

Source: EEC







So what exactly do we see? Starting with NVIDIA's upcoming card, Gigabyte has registered the following models...