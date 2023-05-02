NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Launch Target Revealed In GPU Manifesto Leak





While we may not have concrete details on NVIDIA's exact plans when it comes to unreleased hardware, we can make at least one safe assumption—it's not yet finished fleshing out its lineup of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards based on Ada Lovelace. Logic dictates that the next addition will be the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. It just so happens that a recently spotted GPU manifesto may shed some light on when the next SKU will arrive.





It could prove to be a popular addition too, depending on where the performance ends up and how NVIDIA prices the card. One thing we have consistently seen in Steam's hardware surveys is that less expensive GPUs have a much bigger penetration rate among gamers than higher-end options.













Case in point, the GeForce GTX 1650 is currently the most used card by Steam gamers, according to its latest survey data (the GeForce RTX 3060 had dethroned the GTX 1650 last month, but the older card is now back on top).





The other thing we'll be keeping an eye on is how much VRAM ends up being loaded onto the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. AMD has been puffing its chest and peacocking about on social media over its Radeon GPUs typically offering more memory at cheaper price points compared to NVIDIA's GeForce cards.





Answers to those questions will have to wait, though perhaps not long. According to a GPU manifesto obtained by the folks at Videocardz, NVIDIA will begin shipping GeForce RTX 4060 Ti cards to partners on Friday, May 5. It then plans to formally announce the newest SKU by the "end of May," at which time the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will also be available at retail.





Bear in mind that have not confirmed any of these details. It's also worth noting that NVIDIA is known to throw last-minute curveballs, so the dates could still change even if the manifesto is accurate.



