Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB And RTX 3060 12GB Cards Confirmed In Fresh Leak





Prior to its official launch, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti was the subject of a boat load of leaks and rumors. It seemed odd that NVIDIA would launch a Ti version before the regular variant, but sure enough, it happened (check out our GeForce RTX 3060 Ti review if you have not done so already). Since then, the leak and rumor scene has been focusing its attention on two other additions to the GeForce RTX 30 series—the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the regular (non-Ti) GeForce RTX 3060. And as such, it appears Gigabyte is the latest to confirm their existence.







Regarding the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, it was HP that seemingly spilled the beans earlier this month in a breakdown of one of its drivers, which listed a device ID believed to be referencing that card. Then last week, ASUS put any doubt to rest by filling out a pull-down menu on its support page with references to both stock-clocked and factory overclocked GeForce RTX 3080 Ti models, as well as the GeForce RTX 3060, even though neither one officially exists (yet).





Still need more proof? Then just turn to the Eurasian Economic Commission's website, which includes brand new registrations for Gigabyte's upcoming lineup of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3060 cards. Have a look...







Click to Enlarge (Source: EEC)







The notable sections are in the middle, under the "Name of product" and "Full name of goods" categories. Published today, it shows that Gigabyte registered a bunch of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti models under its Aorus Master, Aorus Xtreme, Eagle, Gaming, Turbo, and Vision brands. It is a bit of a jumbled mess, but I count 13 models, including one that purportedly has 10GB of video memory.





That is likely a typo. Every other model is listed as having 20GB of onboard memory, which is consistent with past leaks and rumors. For reference, the non-Ti version has 10GB of GDDR6X memory paired with a 320-bit bus, for 760.3GB/s of memory bandwidth.





It seems part of the reason for releasing a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is to close the memory gap between it and AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series , all of which currently feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory.





The registration form also includes a spattering of regular GeForce RTX 3060 models. I count seven models in total, spread out between Gigabyte's Eagle, Gaming, and Vision brands. Looking at the model numbers, both cards include stock clocked and factory overclocked SKUs.





While the leaks essentially confirm the memory arrangement on the upcoming cards, it remains to be seen what the other specifications will look like, including the number of CUDA and RT cores, clockspeeds, and bus widths.

