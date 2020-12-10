Unannounced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Confirmed In HP Driver Device ID List





Remember when the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti seemingly came out of no where, bolstering NVIDIA's Ampere lineup with a more affordable SKU? Except it did not really come out of thin air—there were numerous leaks and rumors of the part leading up to its launch. That being the case, it seems very likely a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is in the cards as well.





NVIDIA has not announced or even alluded to such a part, but like the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti before it released, the number of leaks and rumors are piling up. Earlier this week, for example, NVIDIA's add-in board (AIB) partner Manli had registered a bunch of unannounced GeForce RTX 30 cards with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), including the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (as well as the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, GeForce RTX 3060, and GeForce RTX 3050).





The EEC website has been mostly reliable with regards to leaks, but if you want further evidence, then check out this leaked HP driver...







Source: HP via LaptopVideo2Go









It takes some digging to get from point A to point B on this leak. HP did not actually tip its (or NVIDIA's hand) entirely, but by cross-referencing the driver data with a public PCI ID list maintained by T4CFantasy, the admin at LaptopVideo2G filled things in.





So in a sense, it is essentially confirmed, and in another sense, nothing is truly real until it is, so keep that in mind. However, it does feel like a foregone conclusion at this point. The bigger questions are, when will it release, and how will the specifications shake out?





Rumor has it the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will arrive with 20GB of GDDR6X memory at 19Gbps. Combined with a 320-bit bus, we are looking at 760GB of memory bandwidth. For reference, the regular GeForce RTX 3080 sports 10GB of GDDR6X memory and the same 320-bit bus, resulting in the same memory bandwidth.





So essentially the Ti model will double up the memory, and perhaps inject more CUDA cores and RT cores into the mix. Sounds good to us.

