ASUS Confirms GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB And RTX 3060 12GB Cards Are Incoming





Someone at ASUS may have partaken in one too many glasses of spiked eggnog over the holiday, because on the company's support site, the pull-down menu for the graphics cards section listed two unreleased and unannounced GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. Those would be the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the regular (read: non-Ti) GeForce RTX 3060.





Not that we should be surprised that more Ampere cards are forthcoming. NVIDIA kicked things off in the consumer space with the Geforce RTX 3080 on September 17, followed by the beastly GeForce RTX 3090 a week later on September 24. Then on October 29, NVIDIA released its slightly delayed GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.





Those were the cards NVIDIA initially announced. Rumor had it there was going to be a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti as well, and it came to fruition on December 2, taking its place as the most affordable version of Ampere, priced at $399.





In the meantime, there have plenty of rumors of more Ampere cards being on the way. Earlier this month, the aforementioned GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was seemingly confirmed in an HP driver device ID list . Now ASUS appears to have spilled the beans as well. Have a look...









ASUS has now removed the unannounced entries from its pull-down menu, but not before a screenshot could be taken—as I often say, there are no mulligans on the internet. You can see above that a factory overclocked ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB of memory is highlighted (along with a stock clocked version just below it), and right above it are a couple of ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3060 cards with 12GB of memory (stock clocked and factory overclocked models as well).





For reference, the existing GeForce RTX 3080 boasts 8,704 CUDA cores, 272 TMUs, 96 ROPs, and 10GB of GDDR6X memory (19Gbps) on a 320-bit bus, yielding 760.3GB/s of memory bandwidth. Stock GPU clocks are set at 1,440MHz (base) and 1,710MHz (boost).





The TI variant will double the amount of memory, while presumably sticking with GDDR6X. Other specs remain to be seen, however, such as the number of CUDA cores, memory bus width, and clockspeeds.





As for the regular GeForce RTX 3060 is on tap, it is interestingly poised to offer 4GB more memory than the Ti variant, the latter of which features 4,864 CUDA cores, 152 TMUs, 80 ROPs, and 8GB of GDDR6 on a 256-bit bus. Rumor has it that the regular version will feature 3,840 CUDA cores, so even though it has more memory, performance will still be lower than the Ti model, as one would expect.





It's not clear when these cards will see the light of day and at what price points. However, with HP and now ASUS both tipping new models, we have to think they are bound for a release relatively soon.

