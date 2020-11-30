Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GAMING OC Customer Deliveries Arrive Ahead Of This Week's Rumored Launch





NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is reportedly set to launch on December 2, which is just a couple of days away. We've already seen a ton of information leak concerning the newest budget entry in NVIDIA's Ampere family of GPUs, and there has been a considerable number of leaked specs that have made their way to the internet.

But today, we actually have a look at a card that was delivered to a customer ahead of schedule. In this case, we're getting a look at the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GAMING OC. This is a 2-slot design with triple fans and a single 8-pin power connector. The card has an aluminum heatsink and a full cover backplate (with included cutouts for improved airflow) according to the images provided to VideoCardz.

The GeForce RTX 3060 TI GAMING OC will be joined by a higher-end "OC PRO" version that will have a slightly longer PCB along with an 8+6 pin power connector. The GeForce RTX 3060 TI GAMING OC PRO also use a larger 2.5-slot design. Given the beefed-up hardware onboard, the GeForce RTX 3060 TI GAMING OC PRO will have higher Game and Boost clocks compared to its lesser sibling and reference cards.





According to previous leaks, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will have a total of 4,864 CUDA cores and 8GB of 14Gbps GDDR6 memory using a 256-bit bus (448GB/sec memory bandwidth). It's also expected that Founders Edition cards will have a base clock of 1,410MHz with a boost clock of 1,665MHz and a TDP of 200 watts. As you might expect, leaked performance numbers show the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti slightly behind its more immediate sibling: the GeForce RTX 3070.

When it [allegedly] launches this week, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will be priced at $399, which will undercut the GeForce RTX 3070 by $100 and the Radeon RX 6800 by $180. However, it's rumored that AMD has a more comparable Radeon RX 6700 that will be inbound to go toe-to-toe with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

The big question, however, will be how strong demand will be for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti when it arrives on the scene. Despite it being a less performant version of Ampere, we imagine that there are still plenty of gamers that will be lined up to obtain this relatively affordable card. So, expect to see quick sellouts just like all previous members of the GeForce RTX 30 Series.