AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series Reportedly In Route With Navi 22 GPU And 12GB GDDR6





There have been a million and one leaks (or thereabouts) of what NVIDIA is cooking up to serve next within its Ampere line, like the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti , but what about AMD? Team Red has only just come out with its first RDNA 2 cards, but like NVIDIA, you can bank on the company adding more SKUs to the small pile. Namely, a Radeon RX 6700 series might be imminent.





Like its rival, AMD introduced RDNA 2 to the world with three higher end options, including the Radeon RX 6900 XT ($999), Radeon RX 6800 XT ($649), and Radeon RX 6800 ($579). These are intended to compete with the GeForce RTX 3090 ($1,499), GeForce RTX 3080 ($699), and GeForce RTX 3700 ($499), respectively.





Not everyone has $500+ to spend on a graphics card, or needs the kind of performance that the top models have to offer. While not the end-all-be-all of data analysis, Steam's Hardware and Software survey shows that two-thirds of users rock a 1920x1080 resolution on their primary display, followed by 1366x768 being the next most common. The initial batch of RDNA 2 and Ampere cards are better suited for 1440p and even 4K gaming.







So with that in mind, Patrick Schur, a software engineer and active leaker on Twitter, posted an interesting tweet highlighting two new Navi GPUs: Navi 22 XT and Navi 22 XTL.









According to Patrick, Navi 22 XT will have a 186-221W TGP and will power the Radeon RX 6700 XT, while Navi 22 XTL will have a 146-156W TGP and power the Radeon RX 6700. Here is how those GPUs/SKUs compare to AMD's existing lineup...