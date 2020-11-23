CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyMonday, November 23, 2020, 10:17 AM EDT

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series Reportedly In Route With Navi 22 GPU And 12GB GDDR6

Radeon RX 6800
There have been a million and one leaks (or thereabouts) of what NVIDIA is cooking up to serve next within its Ampere line, like the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, but what about AMD? Team Red has only just come out with its first RDNA 2 cards, but like NVIDIA, you can bank on the company adding more SKUs to the small pile. Namely, a Radeon RX 6700 series might be imminent.

Like its rival, AMD introduced RDNA 2 to the world with three higher end options, including the Radeon RX 6900 XT ($999), Radeon RX 6800 XT ($649), and Radeon RX 6800 ($579). These are intended to compete with the GeForce RTX 3090 ($1,499), GeForce RTX 3080 ($699), and GeForce RTX 3700 ($499), respectively.

Not everyone has $500+ to spend on a graphics card, or needs the kind of performance that the top models have to offer. While not the end-all-be-all of data analysis, Steam's Hardware and Software survey shows that two-thirds of users rock a 1920x1080 resolution on their primary display, followed by 1366x768 being the next most common. The initial batch of RDNA 2 and Ampere cards are better suited for 1440p and even 4K gaming.

So with that in mind, Patrick Schur, a software engineer and active leaker on Twitter, posted an interesting tweet highlighting two new Navi GPUs: Navi 22 XT and Navi 22 XTL.

Navi 22 Tweet

According to Patrick, Navi 22 XT will have a 186-221W TGP and will power the Radeon RX 6700 XT, while Navi 22 XTL will have a 146-156W TGP and power the Radeon RX 6700. Here is how those GPUs/SKUs compare to AMD's existing lineup...
  • Radeon RX 6900 XT: Navi 21 XTX, 300 TGP
  • Radeon RX 6800 XT: Nav1 21 XT, 300W TGP
  • Radeon RX 6800: Navi 21 XL, 250W TGP
  • Radeon RX 6700 XT: Navi 22 XT, 186-211W TGP
  • Radeon RX 6700: Navi 22 XTL, 146-156W TGP
In a follow-up tweet, Patrick mentions it is also possible that Navi 22 XTL (Radeon RX 6700) ends up with a lower minimum TGP than 146W, but so far he has not seen it himself. For reference, the Radeon RX 5700 XT (RDNA 1) is a 225W part, so the new cards based on RDNA 2 will come in below that, if these numbers end up holding true.

It is worth noting that references to Navi 22 had previously been highlighted in a Linux driver release, back in July. There was not much information to go on, but rumor has it the Radeon RX 6700 series will debut with 40 compute units, same as the Radeon RX 5700 XT (but with a newer graphics architecture, obviously), and 20 fewer than the Radeon RX 6800.

AMD's upcoming cards could arrive early next year, and skirmish with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. it will be interesting to see how the parts compare, both in performance and in price.

Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), navi 22, radeon rx 6700 xt, radeon rx 6700

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms