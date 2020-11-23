GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Full Specs Leak Reveal 1.67GHz Boost And 200W TDP For Dec 2 Launch





It is starting seem like it is no longer a question of whether or not NVIDIA will flesh out its Ampere lineup with a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, but how many times will the unannounced SKU leak before it gets announced? At least one more time, apparently. The latest leak seemingly reveals a big list of specifications, if the information turns out to be accurate.









Then AMD followed suit with its Radeon RX 6000 series, which so far consists of the Radeon RX 6900 XT priced at $999, Radeon RX 6800 XT priced at $649, and Radeon RX 6800 priced at $579. While AMD and NVIDIA are battling it out for performance bragging rights, they will each eventually shift to bolstering their respective lineups with more offerings at additional price points.





Hence the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti that has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors. The latest comes from Manli, a brand that is perhaps not well super known in the US, but has been around since 1996. Have a look at this...









I was unable to track down this listing for myself (so take it with a grain of skeptical-flavored salt), but the folks at Videocardz somehow obtained a screenshot, presumably either before it was taken down, or from an outside source. Either way, it purports to show nearly all of the specifications.





If the listing is accurate, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will arrive with 4,864 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory (14Gbps), along with a 256-bit memory bus for 448GB/s of memory bandwidth. As for the clocks, it is show as having a 1,410MHz base clock and 1,665MHz boost clock.





Here is how that slots into the current lineup...