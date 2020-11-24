GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Benchmarks Leak Previewing NVIDIA's Rumored $399 Value Play





The evidence that a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti release is right around the bend is piling up. Every day seems to bring a fresh leak or rumor, and today is no exception—purported benchmark scores of NVIDIA's unannounced card have shown up at two different places, those being the Ashes of the Singularity database, and over at Geekbench.





Before we get to the benchmark numbers, let's recap the leaked specifications. An apparent GeForce RTX 3060 Ti listing by Manli seemingly confirms the card will ship with 4,864 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory (14Gbps), with a 256-bit memory bus delivering 448GB/s of memory bandwidth. Manli's listing also showed it having a 1,410MHz base clock and 1,665MHz boost clock.





If that is the case, the memory arrangement will be the same as the GeForce RTX 3070, with fewer CUDA cores (and probably fewer RT cores as well). So we would expect performance to obviously be south of the GeForce RTX 3070 , but relatively close.









The Ashes of the Singularity listing reinforces that notion. Paired with an Intel Core i7-8700K processor and 32GB of RAM, the listing shows the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti scoring 7,900 at the Crazy 1080p preset. How does that compare to other cards? Let's have a look...







Source: Ashes of the Singularity







For the most valid comparisons, I pruned the results to include the same CPU, and of course limited the pack to the same Crazy 1080p preset. In doing that, it shows the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti performing about on par with a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. That would be impressive if it actually shakes out that way when the card launches.





A GeForce RTX 3070, meanwhile, scores 9000, which is just short of 14 percent higher than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. And the 9,500 score posted by the Radeon RX 6800 is around 20 percent higher.









Over at Geekbench, a purported GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is shown achieving a CUDA score of 133,974. It gets tricky comparing this kind of data as well, but if looking at the average CUDA scores collected by Geekbench, the GeForce RTX 3070 averages 145,060, which is around 8.3 percent higher.





The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti also posted a 107,970 Vulkan score, and 123,279 OpenCL score. Things go off the rails here a bit, as the average Vulkan score for a GeForce RTX 3070 is 97,130. We know it is a faster card, so this underscores the problem with leaked data.





As for the OpenCL score, the GeForce RTX 3070 averages 132,046, which is around 7.1 percent higher than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.



