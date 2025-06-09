Gigabyte Unveils Beastly Ryzen Threadripper PC With RTX 5090 And 768GB Of RAM





Gigabyte is rolling out an ultra-burly desktop built around AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro processors, though curiously enough, it opted to stick with the previous generation Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000 series lineup rather than the recently-introduced Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Pro series based on Zen 5 . Even so, this is a stout system that is built for both work and play. It also houses an enormous amount of DDR5 memory.





How enormous? Try 768GB (8x96GB) of DDR5 memory, and notice that we didn't say "up to" that amount. Unless it's a mistake on Gigabyte's AI TOP 500 TRX50 product page, this beastly "premium gaming and AI empowered desktop" comes standard with a mountain of memory. Yeah, we're well past the days where 640K is enough.





Gigabyte reserved the "up to" nomenclature for the CPU, with users being able to configure this desktop with up to a Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7965WX processor. That's a 24-core/48-thread part with a 4.2GHz base clock, up to a 5.3GHz boost clock, 24MB of L2 cache, 128MB of L3 cache, and a 350W TDP, cooled by an Aorus 360 all-in-one liquid cooler.





The system also sports NVIDIA's flagship consumer gaming GPU, the GeForce RTX 5090 , along with a 2TB Aorus Gen4 solid state drive and a 320GB AI TOP 100 E SSD. For additional storage, there are eight SATA 6Gbps ports inside this system.





"Designed for cutting-edge AI development, the AI TOP 500 TRX50 delivers the power to run models up to 405 billion parameters with confidence and control. Ideal for research labs, enterprise teams, and advanced developers, it offers fast, efficient local compute at your desk, ready to take on the most demanding AI workloads with performance, reliability, and scalability built in," Gigabyte explains.









There's some robust connectivity on tap too, including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless. On the wired side, there's a host of USB ports, along with dual 10Gbps Ethernet ports.



